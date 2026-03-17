Seattle Torrent and Boston Fleet Complete Trade

Published on March 16, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Seattle Torrent News Release







SEATTLE, WA - The Seattle Torrent and Boston Fleet completed a trade Monday with the Torrent acquiring Theresa Schafzahl in exchange for Jessie Eldridge. Both players are third-year veteran forwards with contracts through the current Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. The PWHL trade deadline is March 30.

"Theresa is a veteran forward who is steady and reliable in all areas of the ice and all situations. She lifts her teammates up with simple, gritty plays and we're very excited to have her join us in Seattle," said Torrent General Manager Meghan Turner. "This trade was about what we believe is the best fit for our team and the identity we're trying to build. We thank Jessie for her contributions to our inaugural season and wish her the best of luck in Boston."

Schafzahl has spent her entire PWHL career in Boston after being selected in the seventh round of the inaugural PWHL Draft following five seasons at the University of Vermont. She scored the team's first-ever goal back on Jan. 3, 2024, and went on to register 17 points (8G, 9A) in 69 career games, including two goals and six points in 19 games with the Fleet this season. The 25-year-old from Weiz, Austria, has represented her national team seven times in competition at the IIHF Division IA Women's World Championship.

Eldridge scored seven goals and 13 points in 19 games as a member of the Torrent after being acquired in the third round of the inaugural PWHL Expansion Draft.

Seattle continues its road trip with a Thursday night game against the Montréal Victoire at Place Bell at 7 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. PT.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2026

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