Boston Welcomes Jessie Eldridge in Trade with Seattle

Published on March 16, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet and Seattle Torrent have completed the second trade of the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. The Fleet acquire forward Jessie Eldridge in exchange for forward Theresa Schafzahl. Both players are third-year veteran forwards with contracts through the current PWHL season. The PWHL trade deadline is March 30.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jessie Eldridge to the Boston Fleet," said Danielle Marmer, Fleet General Manager. "Jessie has been a proven goal scorer at every level and continues to produce throughout her time in the PWHL. She has a high hockey IQ and is a dual threat, capable of making key plays and creating scoring opportunities. We're excited about the offensive instincts and competitiveness she brings to our lineup. At the same time, it's never easy to part ways with a player, especially someone like Theresa, who has been with us since our inaugural draft and scored the first goal in team history. She's been an important part of our group both on and off the ice and we're grateful for everything she's contributed to our organization. We wish her nothing but the best as she continues her career in Seattle."

Eldridge scored seven goals and 13 points in 19 games as a member of the Torrent after being acquired in the third round of the inaugural PWHL Expansion Draft. The 28-year-old from Barrie, ON, spent her first two PWHL seasons with New York, finishing second on the Sirens with a career-high 24 points (9G, 15A) in 30 games last season. She recently became the ninth player in PWHL history to surpass the half century mark for career points and now stands with 51 (23G, 28A) in 73 games.

Eldridge is expected to make her debut for the Fleet on Tuesday, Mar. 17, when Boston hosts the Toronto Sceptres at 7 p.m. ET at the Agganis Arena.

Schafzahl was drafted in the seventh round (39th overall) by Boston in the 2023 PWHL Draft and made history in the inaugural season by scoring the first ever goal for PWHL Boston on Jan. 3, 2024, against Minnesota.







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