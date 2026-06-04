Boston Fleet Name François Méthot as Head Coach

Published on June 4, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet have named François Méthot as the team's head coach ahead of the 2026-27 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. Méthot brings more than 11 years of coaching and player development experience to the Fleet, with a proven track record of advancing athletes' on-ice performance and building successful programs.

He most recently served three seasons as the General Manager and Head Coach of the Rochester Jr. Americans of the North American Hockey League (NAHL), leading the expansion franchise to a 110-51-17 record and a division championship in its second season. Alongside his time behind the bench, he trained and developed collegiate and professional players in the NCAA, PWHL, NHL and beyond, including Fleet defender Haley Winn.

"François stood out throughout the process because of his clear vision for our team and commitment to player development, along with his ability to communicate and build strong relationships," said Boston Fleet General Manager Danielle Marmer. "He has a proven track record of developing elite players on both the men's and women's sides of the game, including NHL and PWHL athletes. His perspective is shaped by a 17-year professional playing career and extensive experience developing players at every level. François' approach aligns closely with the culture, standards, and pursuit of excellence that define the Boston Fleet. We're excited to welcome him to Boston as we continue building on the strong foundation already in place and pursue our goal of bringing home a Walter Cup."

While serving as the Hockey Director for the Rochester Jr. Americans youth hockey program, Méthot oversaw 65 teams, establishing the organization's development philosophy, and launched a girls hockey program that has since grown to eight teams. The Montréal native also founded the Rochester Ice Center Hockey Academy in 2017, where he has worked extensively with elite junior, collegiate and professional players, and has served as a skills coach at the NHL's Nashville Predators development camp.

"I am thrilled to join the Boston Fleet as Head Coach," said Méthot. "This organization has tremendous momentum following an outstanding season, and I'm excited to build upon the strong culture and foundation already in place. I look forward to working alongside this talented group of players and staff as we pursue a championship and continue the proud tradition of excellence that defines Boston sports."

Before beginning his coaching career, Méthot enjoyed a 17-year professional playing career, including 11 seasons in Germany's Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) and six seasons in the American Hockey League (AHL) after being selected 54th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 1996 NHL Draft.

The Fleet announced on Wednesday that the team has protected Captain Megan Keller, fellow defender Haley Winn and goaltender Aerin Frankel as part of the PWHL's Expansion Roster Distribution Process.

Boston Fleet are accepting deposits for season ticket memberships for the 2026-27 season. For more information and to place your deposit visit our website.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2026

Boston Fleet Name François Méthot as Head Coach - Boston Fleet

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.