Fleet Activate Laura Kluge

Published on May 7, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet announced today that forward Laura Kluge has been activated from reserve ahead of Game 3 of the 2026 PWHL Walter Cup Playoffs, presented by SharkNinja. Puck drop against the Ottawa Charge is Friday at 7 p.m. ET at Canadian Tire Centre, with the best-of-five series tied 1-1. With Kluge's activation, defender Noemi Neubauerová has returned to the team's Reserve Player list.

Kluge has appeared in 25 games for Boston this season, earning one goal and one assist, but has been out of the lineup since Apr. 11 with an upper-body injury. The 29-year-old is a veteran with the German National Team and made her Olympic debut in 2026, coming out of the preliminary round tied for the tournament lead in points with seven (3G, 4A).

For more information on Playoff Single-Game Tickets, Playoff Packages and more, visit the Fleet's website. Sign up for the Boston Fleet newsletter, The Signal, here to make sure you don't miss a moment.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2026

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