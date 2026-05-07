PWHL Announces Details for 2026 Draft, Awards Ceremony in Detroit

Published on May 7, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - After announcing on May 6 that Detroit will be the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)'s newest expansion city and host of the 2026 Draft and Awards, the PWHL is sharing additional details surrounding the events, which will celebrate elite performances across the league from the 2025-26 season and usher in the next generation of PWHL talent.

The 2026 PWHL Awards presented by Ally Financial will take place on Tuesday, June 16. Attendance is limited to invited guests and accredited media. In addition to the awards, Detroit-based Ally - home to the nation's largest all-digital bank and a leading brand in women's sports sponsorship - was also introduced as the inaugural partner and Official Bank of PWHL Detroit.

The 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck will follow on Wednesday, June 17 at Fox Theatre, beginning at 5 p.m. ET, and will be open to ticketed fans. Ticket presales for the draft open Tuesday, May 12, at 10 a.m. ET for fans who make an early deposit for PWHL Detroit ticket packages, with the public on sale beginning at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 13. Additional ticketing information is provided below.

PWHL Awards Finalists - Schedule of Announcements:

Tuesday, May 19: Forward of the Year

Awarded to the forward who showcases the most outstanding ability at the position throughout the regular season.

Wednesday, May 20: Defender of the Year

Awarded to the defender who showcases the most outstanding ability at the position throughout the regular season.

Thursday, May 21: Goaltender of the Year presented by Rogers

Awarded to the goaltender who showcases the most outstanding ability at the position throughout the regular season.

Friday, May 22: Coach of the Year

Awarded to the head coach whose contributions most impacted their team's on-ice success throughout the regular season.

Tuesday, May 26: Rookie of the Year presented by Ally Financial

Awarded to the player who showcases the most outstanding ability throughout their first regular season of professional play. Players eligible must be competing in their first season of professional hockey in North America and begin the season in their 25th birth year or younger. For Season Three, 2000-born players are eligible for the Rookie of the Year Award.

Wednesday, May 27: Billie Jean King MVP Award

Awarded to the player considered most valuable to their team's success throughout the regular season.

PWHL Awards Selection Committee:

The awards selection committee features a cross-section of representatives and a weighted model for tabulating votes:

50% of voting points from media across North America, including all PWHL markets

25% from PWHL General Managers and Head Coaches

15% from PWHL broadcast talent

10% from the PWHL Players Association (PWHLPA)

Ballots were submitted following the conclusion of the regular season and prior to the start of the playoffs. Voters ranked their top three selections for each award, with five points awarded for a first-place vote, three points for a second-place vote, and one point for a third-place vote. Media ballots were developed in consultation with the Women's Chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Additional Awards:

In addition to the six major awards, the selection committee also voted on the league's First and Second All-Star Teams, which will be announced at the ceremony, and an All-Rookie Team, which will be announced prior to the event and recognized during the ceremony on June 16.

The Ilana Kloss Playoff MVP Award will be presented at the conclusion of the PWHL Walter Cup Finals to the player deemed most valuable to their team's success in the postseason.

The league's Top Goal Scorer Award and Points Leader Award - both won by Kelly Pannek (MIN) - will also be recognized during the ceremony.

The PWHL's "Hockey for All" Award presented by Scotiabank, recognizes the player who has made the greatest impact in their community during the 2025-26 regular season. The annual recipient is selected by PWHL executives based on nominations from all eight teams. Scotiabank will donate $10,000 to a Canadian charity of the winner's choice that supports youth or grassroots hockey, with a focus on accessibility, diversity, and inclusion.

The Intact Impact Award recognizes players who make a meaningful impact through their leadership, support of others, and overall positive influence on team culture. Nominations are evaluated based on excellence, leadership, and integrity. Intact Insurance donates $5,000 on behalf of each of the four winners to a Canadian charity of their choice. The 2025-26 recipients, previously announced throughout the season and will be honored at the ceremony, are Ashton Bell (VAN) - HEROS Hockey (Hockey Education Reaching Out Society); Marlène Boissonnault (MIN) - Hockey 4 Youth Foundation; Shiann Darkangelo (MTL) - LS7; and Emma Woods (TOR) - Grindstone Award Foundation.

Fans can stay up to date on all 2026 PWHL Draft and Awards announcements at thepwhl.com and by following @thepwhlofficial across all social media platforms.

2026 PWHL Draft Ticket Information:

Ticket presales for the 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck begin Tuesday, May 12 at 10 a.m. ET, with the public on sale starting Wednesday, May 13 at 10 a.m. ET.

A limited-time presale offering 20% off will be available to current Season Ticket Members across the PWHL's eight teams, as well as PWHL Detroit Season Ticket Member depositors who purchase by Monday, May 11, ahead of the presale window. Deposits for PWHL Detroit season tickets can be made here.

Fans can also purchase a limited-availability "Early Access Experience Package," which includes:

Early entry with advanced premium Red Carpet access

Exclusive photo opportunities on the Draft stage and with the Walter Cup

Autographed Official Draft Collectibles







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2026

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