Frost Activate Kendall Coyne Schofield ahead of Home Matchup against Boston

Published on March 29, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Minnesota Frost News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The Minnesota Frost announced today that captain Kendall Coyne Schofield has been activated from long-term injured reserve (LTIR) and will be in the lineup for this afternoon's matchup against the Boston Fleet. In a corresponding move, forward Kaitlyn O'Donohoe returns to the team's Reserve Player list.

Coyne Schofield was placed on LTIR due to an upper-body injury sustained while competing for Team USA in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, retroactive to Feb. 19. The veteran forward has amassed 16 points (10G, 6A) across 15 games this season for the Frost. She currently ranks fourth overall in goals across the league, last scoring in the 6-2 victory over New York on Jan. 25. This will be her first PWHL game since Jan. 28.

O'Donohoe has appeared in eight games this season for the Frost since Jan. 11, scoring her first career PWHL goal on Mar. 18 in a 5-0 win over Ottawa on home ice.

Minnesota hosts the Fleet this afternoon with puck drop slated for 3 p.m. CT. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit thepwhl.com/frost/tickets.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.