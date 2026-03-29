Torrent Activate Hilary Knight Ahead Of today's home Game against Ottawa
Published on March 29, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
Seattle Torrent News Release
SEATTLE, WA - The Seattle Torrent announced today that captain Hilary Knight has been activated from long-term injured reserve (LTIR) and will be in the lineup this evening at Climate Pledge Arena against the Ottawa Charge. In a corresponding move, forward Brooke Bryant has been moved to the team's Reserve Player List.
Knight was placed on LTIR after sustaining a lower-body injury while representing the United States at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Through 14 regular season games with Seattle, the 36-year-old from Sun Valley, ID has contributed three goals and seven assists. In Milan, she won her second gold and fifth Olympic medal while setting U.S. Olympic records for all-time goals and points.
Bryant was signed to the Torrent following Training Camp and appeared in Seattle's first 22 games, recording one assist. The 26-year-old forward from Linden, CA spent the first two PWHL seasons with the Minnesota Frost.
Seattle takes on Ottawa at 4 p.m. PT today in the Torrent's Kids and Youth Hockey Day presented by WaFd Bank at Climate Pledge Arena.
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