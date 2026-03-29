The Little Native Hockey League Gifts Hand Drum to Toronto Sceptres PWHL Team

Published on March 29, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Toronto Sceptres News Release







TORONTO, ON - The Little Native Hockey League (LNHL) is honored to present a hand drum to the Toronto Sceptres of the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL). In Indigenous cultures, the hand drum is a sacred symbol, carrying the heartbeat of Mother Earth and the spirit of unity. Its sound brings people together, offering healing, strength, and connection.

This gift represents more than tradition-it is a gesture of reconciliation and inclusion. By sharing the hand drum, LNHL affirms that hockey is for everyone and celebrates the diversity that strengthens our communities.

"We want every player, staff member, and fan to feel a sense of belonging, and this drum will serve as a reminder of that commitment." says Marian Jacko, President of the LNHL. "Gifting a hand drum is a profound act of respect and friendship. It signifies trust, honour, and the intention to walk together in a good way. As the Toronto Sceptres carry this drum forward, we hope its heartbeat inspires unity both on and off the ice."

Hand crafted "Dewe'igan" hand drum was created by Nimkii-nini (Thunder-Man) Osawamick. The drum frame is made from the cedar tree which is one of our four sacred medicines and represents protection. The raw hide is from our four-legged relatives (Deer), which represents kindness, and generosity, providing sustenance, clothing and shelter for our survival as human beings. It is painted with four colour medicine wheel in acrylic paint, to symbolize the unity of the people of Mother Earth. The handle is crafted of hockey shoelaces to represent strength and our connection through sports as two nations coming together.

"In the Indigenous culture the drum is the greatest symbolism of peace, and equality - Miigwech!" says Nimkii Osawamick.

The Little Native Hockey League and Nimii Osawamick will featured in the Sceptres' Indigenous Peoples Celebration Unity Game taking place today against the Vancouver Goldeneyes at 1:00 p.m. The game can be viewed on TSN in Canada, Nova Sport in Czechia and Slovakia, and YouTube in the rest of the world.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026

The Little Native Hockey League Gifts Hand Drum to Toronto Sceptres PWHL Team - Toronto Sceptres

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