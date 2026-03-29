Former Sceptres Sting Toronto in 3-2 Loss

Published on March 29, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Toronto Sceptres News Release







TORONTO -  The Vancouver Goldeneyes earned their first road win in a primary home venue this season, defeating Toronto 3-2 in front of a sold-out crowd of 8,631 at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Sunday afternoon. Mannon McMahon scored the game-winner, while former Sceptres Izzy Daniel, Sarah Nurse and Hannah Miller combined for five points against their former team. Blayre Turnbull led the way for Toronto, accounting for both Sxaceptres goals. Turnbull opened the scoring just 2:32 into the first period, finishing a rebound at the side of the net for her eighth goal of the season. Vancouver responded just over five minutes later as Miller scored her third of the campaign, with assists from Daniel and Nurse, to make it 1-1. Daniel gave Vancouver a 2-1 lead 35 seconds into the second period, converting a feed from Nurse, giving the duo two points apiece on the afternoon. Turnbull answered with her second of the game with a power-play goal at 8:09, banking the puck off a defender to tie it 2-2. McMahon restored the lead just 45 seconds later, tipping in a point shot on the power play for the eventual winner. Emerance Maschmeyer made 25 saves in her return from a five-game absence for Vancouver. Elaine Chuli stopped 26 of 29 shots for Toronto in her second straight start, with Raygan Kirk day-to-day due to an upper-body injury. At game's end, Toronto was still in possession of fourth place in the PWHL standings, just one point ahead of Ottawa who are in action tonight in Seattle. Vancouver climbs into a sixth-place tie with New York, three points behind the Charge.

QUOTES 

Goldeneyes Head Coach Brian Idalski on Izzy Daniel: "It was noticeable immediately that her hockey IQ is smart, she's good with the puck. She's a good passer, and so as she's gotten comfortable and settled in, especially with that line, she continues to grow and make plays. The biggest thing for me is she's creating offence without sacrificing anything defensively. She's playing a 200-foot game and continues to get better."

Vancouver forward Hannah Miller on securing a regulation win as the race for a playoff spot continues: "It feels good. We go into every game wanting to get three points, and we're just going to try to string some together and keep it rolling. We know how important everything is."

Sceptres captain Blayre Turnbull: "We definitely had more chances tonight. I think we've got to be a bit more hungry, got to make sure we're bearing down, getting rebounds and putting them in. Troy mentioned after the game, he stills believes that we're passing up a lot of shooting opportunities. I think the goalies in this league are really good and if we want to score, we have to get more pucks to the net, and I think we've got to find a way to bury our second chances too."

Toronto Head Coach Troy Ryan on the power play converting: "It was magical [laughs]! It was one of those power play goals you need. Obviously, it's struggling - you need some luck on your side. I don't know exactly how it went in, I think it hit the defender's skate and went through the five-hole. At that point we'll take it. Happy for Blayre - doing the right thing, at least. I mean that's a play that she works on in practice, where you kind of tuck it, hope it hits someone or gets to the backside of the net."

NOTABLES  

Vancouver wins the season series against Toronto, 7-5 in points. The victory was the first on the road for the Goldeneyes in a team's primary home venue after entering today's contest 0-0-1-7 in such games and previous Takeover Tour wins in Detroit and Denver. This was also Vancouver's first time scoring three goals in nine games played in their opponent's primary venue.

Toronto lost for the eighth time in 10 games at Coca-Cola Coliseum this season, tied for the total number of losses they recorded in the first two seasons at their primary home venues. The Sceptres have only scored more than two goals in three of their 10 home games.

Both Toronto and Vancouver scored their fifth power-play goals of the season but remain tied for last in the category, with half as many as the next closest teams, Boston and Seattle (10). Toronto's success rate on the power play sits at 9.6%, and Vancouver's is now 9.1%.

Toronto has scored the first goal of the game 13 times this season, the fourth most in the PWHL. The Sceptres have only been able to convert seven of those first goals into wins and rank seventh with a points percentage of .548 when scoring first. It was also the eighth time this season Toronto has struck within the first five minutes of a game, most in the PWHL.

Vancouver entered the game tied for the second most goals allowed in the opening five minutes (6) and are now tied for first in that regard. The team also allowed the first goal of the game for a league-leading 18th time. The Goldeneyes, which entered the game with the fewest first-period goals scored in the league (11), now sit tied for seventh with Ottawa (12).

The Sceptres allowed their league-leading 23rd and 24th goal against in the second period, seven more than Ottawa for the most in the PWHL. Vancouver's second-period tallies were just their eighth and ninth of the season, ranking eighth in the league.

Emerance Maschmeyer returned to the lineup after missing Vancouver's previous five games due to an upper-body injury. She became the seventh goaltender to record 20 career wins today and has allowed two or fewer goals in five straight starts, surpassing Aerin Frankel (BOS) for the longest such active streak.

Izzy Daniel recorded a goal and an assist to give her points in three of four games (3G, 1A) against Toronto this season. The second-year forward surpassed her rookie season point total with the Sceptres with her eighth and ninth points (6G, 3A) in 23 games, improving on the seven points she recorded in 30 games last season. Daniel also tied a career-high with five shots on goal, tied for the second-most among all skaters in the contest.

Mannon McMahon notched her fourth goal and second power-play marker of the season. After scoring once in her first 19 games, the forward now has three goals in her last four contests. The tally was also her second game-winning goal of the season - and first winner with Vancouver since joining the team via trade from Ottawa on Jan. 18.

Hannah Miller's goal was her first point since Mar. 10 against Boston, ending a four-game pointless streak. The marker was her second point, and first goal, against her former team.

Blayre Turnbull scored her eighth and ninth goals of the season, tied for fifth in the PWHL, and giving her points in five of her last six games. The Sceptres captain has goals in four of her last six contests (5G), continuing a career-best campaign with 14 points (9G, 5A) in 24 games. Her nine tallies are a career high, nearly doubling her previous best of five in 30 games last season.

Sarah Nurse notched two assists - her first multi-assist game of the season - and snapped a three-game pointless streak, her longest of 2025-26. The Vancouver forward and former Sceptre, who began the campaign with points in seven of her first eight games, has missed 11 games this season but sits tied for second in team scoring with 10 points (5G, 5A). She also leads the team in points-per-game (0.83), which ranks eighth in the PWHL.

Claire Thompson recorded an assist for her team-leading 12th point of the season, moving into sole possession of fourth in scoring among PWHL defenders. The assist was her first on the power play this season after registering five with Minnesota in 2024-25.

Sophie Jaques recorded her fourth assist of the season, snapping an eight-game assist drought. The defender is tied for second in team scoring with 10 points, the third straight season she has reached double-digit points.

Renata Fast recorded her eighth assist of the season, marking her first career point against Vancouver (4 GP). The defender now has 44 career points, ranking second all-time among PWHL defenders - one behind Megan Keller (BOS) - and leads all defenders in assists with 34.

Daryl Watts recorded her team-leading 17th point of the season and has points in five of her last six contests. She is one assist shy of reaching double-digit helpers for the second straight season (15A in 2024-25). The assist was her first on the power play this campaign - she had eight power-player assists last season, tied for third in the PWHL.

Jesse Compher recorded a second-period assist for her second power-play helper of the season, joining Emma Maltais as the only Sceptres with multiple assists this season on the advantage. The forward ranks third in team scoring with 11 points (6G, 5A) in 24 games.

Natalie Spooner recorded her first point since an assist in her first post-Olympic game, snapping a six-game pointless stretch. She now has 40 career points (26G, 14A) in 62 games, becoming the 25th player to reach the milestone in league history.

Elaine Chuli suffered her fifth consecutive loss after opening her season with a three-game win streak. She has allowed three or more goals in five of her eight starts this season.

Nina Jobst-Smith had six shots on net, the most in the game, setting a new career high in the category. The rookie defender's previous best was four, also against Toronto, on Jan. 22.

Clara Van Wieren missed the contest for Toronto, the first of her rookie campaign, serving a one-game suspension as announced prior to today's game.

THREE STARS 

1.  Izzy Daniel (VAN) 1G, 1A

2.  Sarah Nurse (VAN) 2A

3.  Blayre Turnbull (TOR) 2G

STANDINGS 

Toronto:  31  PTS (8-1-5-10) -  4th  Place 

Vancouver:  27  PTS (7-1-4-11) -  6th  Place (tied)

UPCOMING SCHEDULES 

Vancouver: Wednesday, April 1 at Montréal at 7 p.m. ET 

Toronto: Wednesday, April 1 vs. Ottawa at 9:30 p.m. ET  - Takeover Tour Calgary







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026

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