Toronto Sceptres Re-Sign and Protect Raygan Kirk Ahead of 2026-27 Season

Published on June 3, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Toronto Sceptres News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Sceptres today announced that goaltender Raygan Kirk has been re-signed to a three-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement through the 2028-29 season. With the signing, Kirk is one of the team's three protected players as part of the PWHL's Expansion Roster Distribution Process ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Kirk, from Ste. Anne, MB, proved herself to be a starting goaltender in the PWHL during the 2025-26 campaign, just her second season in the league. She limited opponents to two or fewer goals in 15 of her 22 starts and tied for the league lead with a record 17 games with 25 or more saves. Her goals-against average of 1.87 and save percentage of .934 both ranked third among the league's goaltenders. Kirk also recorded three shutouts in 2025-26-the first of her PWHL career, including back-to-back blanks March 15-17. As a rookie in 2024-25, she won five of her eight starts. Her NCAA career started at Robert Morris University where she was named to the CHA All-Rookie Team and saw 23 wins in 39 games over two seasons. Kirk transferred to Ohio State University, and as the number one goalie in her fifth year, was named MVP and set a team record with 22 wins and captured her second NCAA National Championship with the Buckeyes.

Earlier today, the Sceptres re-signed defender Renata Fast to a three-year contract, bringing its protected player total to two.

During Phase 1 of the roster distribution process, existing PWHL teams may protect three players under contract for the 2026-27 season. Players on expiring contracts may sign with any existing team during this phase, and any signed player automatically counts as one of the existing team's three protections. Teams have until Wednesday, June 3, at 5 p.m. ET to finalize their list of three foundational signings and protections before the commencement of Phase 2: Expansion Team Foundational Signing Period.







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