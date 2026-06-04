Charge Savolainen, Philips, Leslie Protected as Part of PWHL Expansion Distribution Process
Published on June 3, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
Ottawa Charge News Release
NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) has confirmed protection lists from its eight existing teams, with each team protecting three players as part of Phase 1 of the Expansion Roster Distribution Process. With protection lists finalized at today's 5 p.m. ET deadline, the league's four expansion teams in Detroit, Hamilton, Las Vegas, and San Jose will begin to build their 2026-27 rosters from the remaining pool of eligible players. Phase 2 of the process begins on Friday, June 5 at 12 p.m. ET with the Expansion Team Foundational Signing Period, during which each expansion team will add five players to its roster.
PROTECTION LISTS
Boston Fleet: Aerin Frankel (G), Megan Keller (D), Haley Winn (D)
Minnesota Frost: *Taylor Heise (F), *Kelly Pannek (F), Maddie Rooney (G)
Montréal Victoire: Ann-Renée Desbiens (G), Marie-Philip Poulin (F), Laura Stacey (F)
New York Sirens: Sarah Fillier (F), Kristýna Kaltounková (F), **Casey O'Brien (F)
Ottawa Charge: Rebecca Leslie (F), Gwyneth Philips (G), Ronja Savolainen (D)
Seattle Torrent: *Alex Carpenter (F), Hannah Murphy (G), Anna Wilgren (D)
Toronto Sceptres: *Renata Fast (D), *Raygan Kirk (G), Ella Shelton (D)
Vancouver Goldeneyes: Sophie Jaques (D), Emerance Maschmeyer (G), *Sarah Nurse (F)
*Signed during Phase 1 and protected
** Received qualifying offer during Phase 1 and rights are protected
During Phase 1 of the roster distribution process, each of the eight existing PWHL teams protected three players under contract for the 2026-27 season. Players on expiring contracts were eligible to sign with any existing team during this phase, with any signing automatically counting as one of that team's three protections.
UP NEXT - PHASE 2: EXPANSION TEAM FOUNDATIONAL SIGNING PERIOD - JUNE 5 (12 P.M. ET) TO JUNE 8 (1 P.M. ET)
Phase 2 of the Expansion Player Distribution Process takes place from June 5-8 and allows each expansion team to build the foundation of its roster by acquiring five players through signings and, if necessary, a player selection process. Existing teams can lose a maximum of three players who are under contract for the 2026-27 season during this phase.
Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 3, 2026
- Charge Savolainen, Philips, Leslie Protected as Part of PWHL Expansion Distribution Process - Ottawa Charge
- PWHL Announces Player Protection Lists for Phase 1 of 2026 Expansion Roster Building Process - PWHL
- Minnesota Frost Re-Sign and Protect Taylor Heise Ahead of 2026-27 Season - Minnesota Frost
- Minnesota Frost Re-Sign and Protect Kelly Pannek Ahead of 2026-27 Season - Minnesota Frost
- Toronto Sceptres Re-Sign and Protect Raygan Kirk Ahead of 2026-27 Season - Toronto Sceptres
- Toronto Sceptres Re-Sign and Protect Renata Fast Ahead of 2026-27 Season - Toronto Sceptres
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