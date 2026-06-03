Toronto Sceptres Re-Sign and Protect Renata Fast Ahead of 2026-27 Season

Published on June 3, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Toronto Sceptres News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Sceptres today announced that defender Renata Fast has been re-signed to a three-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement through the 2028-29 season. With the signing, Fast is one of the team's three protected players as part of the PWHL's Expansion Roster Distribution Process ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Fast, one of Toronto's first-three foundational players, became the second defender in PWHL history to reach 45 career points, contributing 10 points (1G, 9A) in 26 games played in 2025-26, her third season with the club. In her second campaign, she was named 2024-25 PWHL Defender of the Year and nominated for the PWHL Billie Jean King MVP Award-the first defender to be voted a finalist-after co-leading the league in scoring among rearguards with 22 points (6G, 16A) in 30 games. The alternate captain was also named a First Team All-Star in 2024-25 and Second Team All-Star in 2024. As a member of Team Canada, the 31-year-old from Burlington, ON, is a three-time Olympian, winning gold in 2022, and silver in 2018 and 2026. In World Championship competition, she has amassed three gold, three silver and a bronze medal. Prior to the PWHL, Fast was a member of the PWHPA and played in the CWHL. A graduate of Clarkson University, she won the NCAA National Championship in 2013-14.

During Phase 1 of the roster distribution process, existing PWHL teams may protect three players under contract for the 2026-27 season. Players on expiring contracts may sign with any existing team during this phase, and any signed player automatically counts as one of the existing team's three protections. Teams have until Wednesday, June 3, at 5 p.m. ET to finalize their list of three foundational signings and protections before the commencement of Phase 2: Expansion Team Foundational Signing Period.







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