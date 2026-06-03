Minnesota Frost Re-Sign and Protect Taylor Heise Ahead of 2026-27 Season

Published on June 3, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Minnesota Frost News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The Minnesota Frost today announced that forward Taylor Heise has been re-signed to a three-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement through the 2028-29 season. With the signing, Heise is the second of the team's three protected players as part of the PWHL's Expansion Roster Distribution Process ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Heise had a career-leading 2025-26 season with 30 points on 13 goals and 17 assists in 30 games played. She was second overall in league scoring and tied for second with a point-per-game average of 1.00, becoming one of just two players in league history to reach the 30-point mark in a single season, and set a PWHL single-season record with six multi-assist games. On May 19, Heise was announced as a finalist for 2026 PWHL Forward of the Year alongside teammate Kelly Pannek. The 26-year-old has 65 points (25G, 40A) across 78 career appearances, with her 40 assists tied for the most all-time, and her 65 points ranked second.

The Lake City, MN native was selected first overall in the PWHL's inaugural draft and was named the 2024 Ilana Kloss Playoff MVP award recipient following the first of two consecutive Walter Cup championships for the Frost. Her 17 points (6G, 11A) in 23 career postseason games is the most all-time. She made her Olympic debut in Milano Cortina where she ended her showing with five points (2G, 3A), including the game-winning assist that sealed the gold medal for Team USA, and has also appeared in four IIHF World Championships, compiling two gold medals. Heise was a standout for the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, ending her collegiate career with 227 points (97G, 130A), and recognized as the 2022 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award winner.

During Phase 1 of the roster distribution process, existing PWHL teams may protect three players under contract for the 2026-27 season. Players on expiring contracts may sign with any existing team during this phase, and any signed player automatically counts as one of the existing team's three protections. Teams had until Wednesday, June 3, at 4 p.m. CT to finalize their list of three foundational signings and protections before the commencement of Phase 2: Expansion Team Foundational Signing Period.







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