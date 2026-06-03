Minnesota Frost Re-Sign and Protect Kelly Pannek Ahead of 2026-27 Season

Published on June 3, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Minnesota Frost News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The Minnesota Frost today announced that forward Kelly Pannek has been re-signed to a three-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement through the 2028-29 season. With the signing, Pannek is the first of the team's three protected players as part of the PWHL's Expansion Roster Distribution Process ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Pannek ended the 2025-26 campaign leading the PWHL with a single-season record of 33 points across 30 games. In addition to her Points Leader Award, the Plymouth, MN, native earned the Top Goal Scorer Award with 16 tallies, her 17 assists tied for second-most in the PWHL, and she is a finalist for PWHL Forward of the Year and the PWHL Billie Jean King MVP Award. The two-time Walter Cup champion had a 22-point increase from last season's production and became just the ninth player in PWHL history to reach 60 career points.

The 30-year-old is a three-time Olympian and two-time Olympic gold medalist, helping lead Team USA to victory in Milan in February, and was one of the first three foundational signings for Minnesota ahead of the league's inaugural season. She has served all three seasons as an alternate captain and has appeared in seven IIHF Women's World Championships, capturing four gold medals. Prior to the PWHL, she won back-to-back NCAA National Championships with the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers in 2015 and 2016 and finished her collegiate tenure 10th all-time in program scoring with 186 points.

During Phase 1 of the roster distribution process, existing PWHL teams may protect three players under contract for the 2026-27 season. Players on expiring contracts may sign with any existing team during this phase, and any signed player automatically counts as one of the existing team's three protections. Teams had until Wednesday, June 3, at 4 p.m. CT to finalize their list of three foundational signings and protections before the commencement of Phase 2: Expansion Team Foundational Signing Period.







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