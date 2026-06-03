PWHL Announces Player Protection Lists for Phase 1 of 2026 Expansion Roster Building Process

Published on June 3, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) has confirmed protection lists from its eight existing teams, with each team protecting three players as part of Phase 1 of the Expansion Roster Distribution Process. With protection lists finalized at today's 5 p.m. ET deadline, the league's four expansion teams in Detroit, Hamilton, Las Vegas, and San Jose will begin to build their 2026-27 rosters from the remaining pool of eligible players. Phase 2 of the process begins on Friday, June 5 at 12 p.m. ET with the Expansion Team Foundational Signing Period, during which each expansion team will add five players to its roster.

PROTECTION LISTS

Boston Fleet: Aerin Frankel (G), Megan Keller (D), Haley Winn (D)

Minnesota Frost: *Taylor Heise (F), *Kelly Pannek (F), Maddie Rooney (G)

Montréal Victoire: Ann-Renée Desbiens (G), Marie-Philip Poulin (F), Laura Stacey (F)

New York Sirens: Sarah Fillier (F), Kristýna Kaltounková (F), **Casey O'Brien (F)

Ottawa Charge: Rebecca Leslie (F), Gwyneth Philips (G), Ronja Savolainen (D)

Seattle Torrent: *Alex Carpenter (F), Hannah Murphy (G), Anna Wilgren (D)

Toronto Sceptres: *Renata Fast (D), *Raygan Kirk (G), Ella Shelton (D)

Vancouver Goldeneyes: Sophie Jaques (D), Emerance Maschmeyer (G), *Sarah Nurse (F)

*Signed during Phase 1 and protected

** Received qualifying offer during Phase 1 and rights are protected

During Phase 1 of the roster distribution process, each of the eight existing PWHL teams protected three players under contract for the 2026-27 season. Players on expiring contracts were eligible to sign with any existing team during this phase, with any signing automatically counting as one of that team's three protections.

UP NEXT - PHASE 2: EXPANSION TEAM FOUNDATIONAL SIGNING PERIOD - JUNE 5 (12 P.M. ET) TO JUNE 8 (1 P.M. ET)

Phase 2 of the Expansion Player Distribution Process takes place from June 5-8 and allows each expansion team to build the foundation of its roster by acquiring five players through signings and, if necessary, a player selection process. Existing teams can lose a maximum of three players who are under contract for the 2026-27 season during this phase.







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