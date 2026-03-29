Toronto's Clara Van Wieren suspended one game and Boston's Rylind MacKinnon $500

Published on March 29, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today announced that, following a review by the PWHL Player Safety Committee, Toronto Sceptres forward Clara Van Wieren has been suspended for one game, and Boston Fleet defender Rylind MacKinnon has been fined $500. Both incidents occurred in the game played between the teams on Friday night in Toronto.

In the game, Van Wieren was assessed a major penalty for boarding at 18:40 of the third period. In their review, the PWHL Player Safety Committee determined that Van Wieren raised her stick with both arms, causing the shaft to strike opponent Sophie Shirley in the back, sending her dangerously into the boards with sufficient force to warrant supplemental discipline. The play violates both PWHL Rule 41.1 - Boarding and Rule 60.1 - Cross-checking. This is the first incident of supplemental discipline in Van Wieren's career.

Following the hit, an altercation ensued where MacKinnon was unpenalized after delivering a high cross-check on Van Wieren, then grabbing ahold of her face mask and forcefully pulling her to the ice. In doing so, MacKinnon violates PWHL Rule 51 - Roughing and warrants supplemental discipline. MacKinnon was previously suspended for one game for an illegal check to the head on Dec. 1, 2024, as a member of Toronto. Fines collected by the league support girls' hockey programming and equipment access initiatives.

The PWHL Player Safety Committee monitors all games and is responsible for providing independent review and recommendations on supplementary discipline. Chaired by Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations, the committee also includes Vice Chair Chris Burkett, PWHL Vice President of Labour Relations and Player Safety; Cassie Campbell-Pascall, PWHL Special Advisor; Meghan Duggan, Special Consultant to PWHL Hockey Operations; Mike Murphy, a long-time NHL executive and former VP of Hockey Operations; Matt McMahon, a member of the NHL's Player Safety department.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.