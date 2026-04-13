Vancouver Goldeneyes Announce April 25 Home Game to Start at 4 p.m. Pt

Published on April 13, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Vancouver Goldeneyes News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Vancouver Goldeneyes today announced the team's final regular season home game at Pacific Coliseum on Saturday, April 25, 2026, will start at 4 p.m. PT against the visiting Minnesota Frost. The start time was previously unconfirmed and listed as TBD on the schedule.

The game will also be the team's first Pride Celebration Unity Game, presented by e.l.f. Cosmetics. Click here for more information and for tickets.

The game will be available live on TSN for Canadian viewers and in U.S. market on FanDuel Sports Network North and FOX 9+ as well as the league's YouTube channel and thepwhl.com for all American viewers.

The Goldeneyes play a home-and-home series this week against the Seattle Torrent at Pacific Coliseum on Tuesday, Apr. 14, before heading to Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, Apr. 18. Vancouver will conclude its inaugural regular season with two final home games, Tuesday, Apr. 21 versus Montréal and Saturday, Apr. 25 against Minnesota.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2026

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