Goldeneyes Close out Road Trip with Takeover Tour Loss to Boston in Edmonton

Published on April 8, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Vancouver Goldeneyes News Release







EDMONTON, AB - Ten Boston Fleet players made the scoresheet in a 5-1 outburst over the Vancouver Goldeneyes in the DoorDash PWHL Takeover Tour, presented by Explore Edmonton, hosted in front of 10,794 fans at Rogers Place Tuesday. Led by a two-goal night from Fleet newcomer Jessie Eldridge and three assists from rookie Abby Newhook, Boston broke out with two and three goals in the first and second periods respectively, while Aerin Frankel stretched her shutout streak to 236 minutes and 45 seconds before the league's leading defensive goal scorer Sophie Jaques finally put one past the Olympic gold medalist at 5:44 of the third period.

After her first goal was called back due to goaltender interference, Eldridge quickly rallied to pot a goal that counted 30 seconds later, going top corner off a rebound from a blocked shot. Captain Megan Keller followed up at 19:14 with a shorthanded breakout of the Boston zone to score her first career jailbreak goal, tapping the puck in past a sprawling Emerence Maschmeyer. Eldridge notched Boston's first power play marker against Vancouver after winning a puck battle in front of the net to tap in a goal five hole at 3:04 of the second period. Susanna Tapani and Jamie Lee Rattray rounded out Boston's scoring, each burying the puck less than one minute apart at 15:46 and 16:36. Jaques' goal was one for the highlight-reel with a toe-drag through two Boston defenders before ripping a shot from the hash marks. Frankel stopped the other 28 shots she faced to earn her 17th win of the season. Kristen Campbell replaced Maschmeyer at the start of the third period and stopped all six shots.

Vancouver ends their five-game, 19-day road trip 1-0-0-4, returning to Pacific Coliseum next Tuesday for a home-and-home against Seattle and the first of three home outings in their final four games of the regular season. Boston returns home in second place to a sold-out crowd for the PWHL's first-ever game at TD Garden on Saturday, against first-place Montréal. Tonight's game was the last of the 16-game Takeover Tour that saw the PWHL expand its audience to 11 different markets in 2025-26.

QUOTES

Boston Assistant Coach Stefanie McKeough on what getting the win as Interim Head Coach meant to her: "I walked in the locker room and the girls poured water all over me. It was a nice moment. I've said it before, it's an honor and a privilege [to coach this group]. I didn't know Kris was going to do what he did, but it's an honor to have gotten to know some of these girls over the course of two seasons, and new players, whether it was at draft day or a couple weeks ago. I'm super lucky to get to do this and hopefully we keep moving forward here with this group."

Boston forward Jessie Eldridge on joining the Fleet and finding team success tonight in Edmonton: "It has been a lot of fun. I'm just glad I don't have to play this team anymore; they've had success for a reason. You can tell how bought in everyone has been, but even tonight getting five [goals] is really hard in this league. The amount of pride everyone took in trying to protect the zero shows there's a lot of character in our room. We're excited to keep it going."

Vancouver Head Coach Brian Idalski on his team's stronger performance in the third period: "The third period was positive. We started it the right way, managed pucks way better, got some opportunities and chances. I was happy with the fact that we played the third period a little bit more indicative of what we're capable of."

Goldeneyes Captain Ashton Bell on the team's response in the third period: "The message in the locker room, we all kind of just took a breath and regrouped. We knew we weren't proud of our first two periods, but we wanted to come out in the third and win the period. We did that and we produced some offence as well. We made the shots even. But we definitely need to find a way to have a full 60-minute game."

NOTABLES

Tonight's crowd of 10,794 brings Edmonton's three-game attendance to 38,576 in two seasons following the Dec. 27 crowd of 10,264 and last season's sell-out of 17,518 on Feb. 16, 2025. With the crowd of 16,150 last Wednesday at Calgary's Scotiabank Saddledome, Alberta's four-game PWHL attendance totaled 54,726, the most in any province or state outside the league's primary markets.

This was just the fourth of 16 Takeover Tour game this season decided by multiple goals and the first of eight Takeover Tour games played in Canada that was not a one-goal decision.

Boston has won five straight games, each by multiple goals, tying their team record set in the first five games of the 2025-26 season. The Fleet's five goals tonight is a season-high and their four-goal margin of victory is tied for their largest of the season following a 4-0 victory over Toronto on Mar. 27.

Vancouver has lost three straight games and tonight's four-goal margin of defeat tied a season-high, previously falling 5-1 to Ottawa (Nov. 26) and New York (Nov. 29) in their first two road games of the season. Their 18 losses are tied for the most in PWHL history along with Seattle and New York (2024-25).

Boston wins the five-game season series over Vancouver 11-4 in points, outscoring them 14-6.

This was the Fleet's first Takeover Tour win in three games this season (1-0-1-1) and first regulation win in seven Takeover games all-time (1-3-1-2). The Goldeneyes finished with a five-game Takeover Tour record of 2-0-1-2.

Boston's six minor penalties were a season-high, having entered the game with the sixth-fewest minor penalties in the league. Their penalty kill unit, which went 6-for-6 tonight, ranks second in the PWHL with a 91.3% efficiency.

Vancouver recorded five minor penalties for the sixth time this season and conceded a power play goal to Boston for the first time in the season series. The Goldeneyes also allowed their third shorthanded goal against, most in the PWHL.

Aerin Frankel became the first netminder in league history to win 17 games in a single season, surpassing the 16 wins recorded by Kristen Campbell during the inaugural season for Toronto, and Ann-Renée Desbiens who won her 16th game tonight for Montréal. While the U.S. Olympic gold medalist's shutout streak was snapped after 236 minutes and 45 seconds, Frankel has not allowed more than a goal in 16 of her 22 starts and each of her last five games with a league-leading .955 save percentage.

Jessie Eldridge recorded her second multi-goal performance of the season and first as a member of the Fleet, setting a new career-high with 10 goals in 25 games. Each of her previous two multi-goal games have included power play markers, scoring two on both Mar. 4 as a member of the Torrent against the Charge, and on Mar. 6, 2024 for the Sirens vs. the Victoire.

Abby Newhook broke out for the first multi-point game of her career, tallying three assists. With 12 points on the season (6G, 6A), the St. John's, NL, native moves into a tie for fifth in the rookie scoring race and is just the fourth first-year to record a three-point night this season.

Susanna Tapani matched her career-high in assists and points with her ninth helper, ninth goal, and 18th point of the season. The Finnish center's previous benchmarks came last season with 11G, 7A across 30 games for the Fleet, and in the inaugural season with nine assists across 26 games between Boston and Minnesota.

Alina Müller assisted on both of Eldridge's goals for her sixth multi-point performance of the season, after not scoring a point in any of the Fleet's four matchups against the Goldeneyes. The alternate captain's 18th point of the season (3G, 15A) brings her one away from her career high (7G, 12A) set across 26 games last season for Boston. She led all skaters with 13 faceoff wins and leads the league with a 64.1% efficiency at the dot.

Megan Keller scored her first career jailbreak goal in her 87th career PWHL game (regular and postseason) making her just the fifth defender in league history to score shorthanded. Her seventh tally extended her league lead in scoring among defenders to 18 points.

Jamie Lee Rattray extended her point streak to a career-high three games (1G, 2A). The Fleet alternate captain surpassed her previous career-high in points while matching her highest goal total with her fourth goal and 12th point in 25 games. Her previous highs came with 11 points (3G, 8A) across 24 games in the inaugural season, and with four goals in 30 games last season.

Sophie Jaques became just the second defender in PWHL history to score eight goals in a season, doing so in her 26th game, tying Ella Shelton's single-season record in 24 games in 2024-25 with New York. Jaques has two goals and four points in her last two games and leads the Goldeneyes in goals and ranks second in points with 14. She led all skaters tonight with five shots on goal and ranks second in the PWHL with 94.

Emerance Maschmeyer was relieved for the first time this season after allowing five goals on 23 shots for her lowest save percentage of the season. Her .916 save percentage ranks eighth, behind teammate Campbell's .918. The Bruderheim, AB, native is winless in all three Takeover Tour games played in two seasons in Edmonton.

Jill Saulnier tallied an assist in her first game back in the Fleet lineup after missing five games with a concussion. The veteran winger's fourth helper of the season set a new career high, and her five points in 20 games matches her 2024-25 production across 24 games between New York and Boston (2G, 3A).

Sophie Shirley has points in three consecutive games for the first time in her career, with three goals and two assists over that stretch. Tonight's assist set a new career-high of six in 17 games, surpassing the Saskatoon, SK, native's previous record of five in 28 games last season with the Fleet.

Shay Maloney's assist was her second in three games and second point against Vancouver, with her last goal coming against the Goldeneyes on Mar. 10. Her three goals and three assists through 25 games are three points away from the nine points she scored last season with the Fleet in 30 games.

Hannah Brandt has recorded points in back-to-back games for the first time this season with an assist in each of the last two. The streak comes after the forward snapped a 21-game regulation scoring drought last game.

Stefanie McKeough was behind Boston's bench as Interim Head Coach after Kris Sparre and his wife Steph welcomed their second child and first daughter, Quinn Callie Sparre, on Apr. 3.

THREE STARS

1.Jessie Eldridge (BOS) 2G

2.Abby Newhook (BOS) 3A

3.Susanna Tapani (BOS) 1G, 1A

STANDINGS

Boston:54PTS (14-5-2-4) -2nd Place

Vancouver:27PTS (7-1-4-14) -7thPlace

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Boston: Saturday, Apr. 11 vs. Montréal at 7 p.m. ET - TD Garden

Vancouver: Tuesday, Apr. 14 vs. Seattle at 7 p.m. PT







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2026

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