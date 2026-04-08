Sceptres Move Munroe to LTIR, Sign Baskin

Published on April 8, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Toronto Sceptres News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Sceptres have announced a pair of roster moves, placing alternate captain Allie Munroe on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) and signing rookie defender Hanna Baskin to a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement.

Munroe suffered a lower-body injury during the Sceptres last game against the Ottawa Charge on Apr. 1, 2026, and will be out of the lineup indefinitely. This is the defender's second LTIR designation of the season, previously suffering a lower-body injury on Dec. 23, 2025, that kept her out of the lineup for six games. Through 19 regular season games, the 28-year-old from Yarmouth, NS has contributed two assists offensively.

Baskin is activated from the team's Reserve Player list for the third time this season, previously appearing in six games. The 23-year-old from Minnetonka, MN, made her PWHL debut on Dec. 27, 2025 in the Duel at the Top against the Montréal Victoire at the Bell Centre. She was selected by Toronto in the sixth-round of the 2025 PWHL Draft from the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

The Sceptres take on the Charge on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET at Coca-Cola Coliseum.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2026

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