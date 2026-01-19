Ottawa Charge Acquire Three Walter Cup Champions in Six Player Deal with the Vancouver Goldeneyes

OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa Charge and Vancouver Goldeneyes completed a trade Sunday involving six players with each team acquiring three players in the deal. The Charge acquired forwards Michela Cava and Brooke McQuigge along with defender Emma Greco from the Goldeneyes in exchange for forwards Mannon McMahon, Anna Meixner and Anna Shokhina. The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) trade deadline is March 30.

"Michela Cava is a proven winner as part of the Minnesota Frost for the last two seasons," said Charge General Manager Mike Hirshfeld. "She will bring goal scoring ability to our organization. We got to know her game extremely well from the PWHL Walter Cup Finals last season and we're looking forward to adding her grit and compete to our group."

"Emma Greco is an experienced defender who will bring defensive stability and toughness to our blue line," added Hirshfeld. "Like the other two players in this trade, she has championship experience from her first season in the PWHL, and we are excited to add that to our locker room."

"As for Brooke McQuigge, she is a versatile player who can play both wing and center," said Hirshfeld. "She had a strong rookie season, helping her team win the Walter Cup. She has strong offensive abilities scoring eight goals last season. She originates from the Ottawa area and we are excited to have another local player in our organization. Her sister, Rachel, played goaltender for the Charge in our inaugural season."

All three players acquired by Ottawa have won a Walter Cup title as members of the Minnesota Frost. Cava, a 31-year-old from Thunder Bay, ON, joins the Charge with 32 points (15G, 17A) in 67 career regular-season games, including one goal and four assists in 13 games this season with Vancouver. She spent the first two seasons of her PWHL career with Minnesota where she captured back-to-back titles. Greco was a member of Minnesota's inaugural season championship team before spending the 2024-25 campaign with Boston. The 30-year-old defender from Burlington, ON, has three assists in 63 career regular-season games. McQuigge won the Walter Cup as a rookie last season after being selected by the Frost in the fourth round of the 2024 PWHL Draft. The 25-year-old from Bowmanville, ON, tallied 15 points (8G, 7A) in 29 games last season and has one assist through 13 games this season with the Goldeneyes. Both Cava and Greco are on multi-year contracts signed through the 2026-27 season.

Ottawa's next game is Tuesday night on the road against the New York Sirens at 7 p.m. ET at Prudential Center. Vancouver returns to action on Thursday night at home against the Toronto Sceptres at 7 p.m. PT at Pacific Coliseum.







