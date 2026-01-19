Ottawa Charge and Vancouver Goldeneyes Complete Six-Player Trade

Published on January 18, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Vancouver Goldeneyes News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Vancouver Goldeneyes and Ottawa Charge completed a trade Sunday involving six players with each team acquiring three players in the deal. The Goldeneyes acquired forwards Mannon McMahon, Anna Meixner and Anna Shokhina in exchange for forwards Michela Cava and Brooke McQuigge and defender Emma Greco. The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) trade deadline is March 30.

"Mannon McMahon can play all 200 feet, adding energy on the forecheck but also possessing great playmaking ability. Anna Meixner plays with grit and has a hard nose for the net. Anna Shokhina has really high-end skill and is an offensive shooting threat who can score goals," said Goldeneyes General Manager Cara Gardner Morey. "These players will make an impact at both ends of the ice. We want to compete with grit and speed, and these players embody those qualities and fit the way we want to play. We believe this move will strengthen our group both on and off the ice as we continue our inaugural season. We're excited to welcome these three to Vancouver."

Vancouver's three new players have spent their entire PWHL careers in Ottawa as entry draft picks by the Charge. McMahon is a 24-year-old from Maple Grove, MN, who joins Vancouver with 10 points (5G, 5A) in 43 career regular-season games. The fifth-round pick in the 2024 PWHL Draft has one goal and one assist in 13 games this season. Meixner was selected in the sixth round of the 2024 draft and has two goals in 13 games this season to bring her career total to four points (3G, 1A) in 41 career games. The 31-year-old hails from Austria and has represented her country internationally at the senior level for more than a decade. Shokhina was a second-round pick in last June's draft and has one goal and three assists in her first 12 career PWHL games. The 28-year-old Russian is a three-time Olympian who competed in 2014, 2018 and 2022. All three players are signed through the current 2025-26 season.

Vancouver returns to action on Thursday night at home against the Toronto Sceptres at 7 p.m. PT at Pacific Coliseum.







