Watts' Overtime Goal Gives Sceptres 2-1 Win over Goldeneyes in Battle on Bay Street

Published on January 17, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

TORONTO - Daryl Watts scored 2:16 into overtime to lift the Toronto Sceptres to a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Goldeneyes in the third annual Battle on Bay Street, presented by Scotiabank, Saturday afternoon at Scotiabank Arena in front of a crowd of 17,856. Watts' unassisted goal was her sixth of the season, coming on a solo effort as she worked into the high slot and snapped a shot top shelf over the shoulder of Vancouver goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for Toronto and extended Vancouver's skid to three games. Toronto applied pressure early, firing 20 shots in the first period, but Maschmeyer kept the game scoreless heading into the second. Savannah Harmon opened the scoring with a power play goal at 12:43 of the middle frame to give Toronto a 1-0 lead. Vancouver responded just 29 seconds later when former Sceptre Sarah Nurse, a native of nearby Hamilton, scored her second goal of the season in her first game since being activated from LTIR. After a scoreless third period, Watts ended the game on Toronto's second shot of overtime. Maschmeyer finished with 42 saves, matching a career high, while Raygan Kirk stopped 23 shots for the Sceptres. The teams will meet again on Thursday at Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum

QUOTES

Sceptres goalie Raygan Kirk: "I think it's always amazing playing in this rink, getting to do it last year and the energy here again - any large arena we've been in is so unreal, and I think we've just been really feeding off that energy. It's so nice to get the W today. It's been a tough few games for us and getting it in overtime too, where we haven't maybe yet this year, it was electric. I have to give a shoutout to Sav [Harmon] for that first goal, that snipe!"

Toronto Head Coach Troy Ryan on if the game plan changes knowing Sarah Nurse is back in the lineup: "It doesn't change it a lot. I even think from a coach's point of view...they'll discuss it and talk about tactics, concepts - all those things. Ultimately, the players have to go execute it, so I don't think there's a ton of secrets in hockey. There's the odd surprise, the odd in-game adjustment.... any good player [like Sarah Nurse] who manages the game, knows individual tendencies on players, as well. I think Sarah knows some [Sceptres] players pretty deeply and would know how certain players may react in certain situations. But we also know how Sarah is going to act."

Goldeneyes forward Sarah Nurse on returning to the lineup and what she's seen from her team: "I've had a bird's eye view and so I've been able to not necessarily have the pulse on the ice, but being able to look and speak to my teammates about what I've been seeing I think has been really helpful. Like Brian [Idalski] is saying, obviously the process has been a little bit slower, but we're right there. We didn't have a great first period, Masch [Emerance Maschmeyer] bailed us out making [20] saves in that period, but as the game went on and we started figuring things out, how to combat what they were doing, I thought that we did a great job of doing that. Once we tighten our game up and really make those hard plays, the game becomes easier for us. We see glimpses of that, and so we have to do that all the time."

Vancouver head coach Brian Idalski on learnings for facing Toronto again on Thursday: "For the most part, a lot of things are still within our game and what we're doing. We need to clean up the way that we walk into the beginning of periods, the way that we turn the puck over and how we're managing those situations. When we turn that around, we'll start to play downhill, we'll start to be more like we were at the end of the game, with chances and opportunities. We're getting better - the process has been way slower than everyone has thought. Obviously having Sarah back was a bit of a lift, and I thought had a real impact on the bench, in the locker room, the whole feeling in and around the club. So, can't wait to get back, honestly."

NOTABLES

Toronto is now 2-1-0-0 in games at Scotiabank Arena. Today's contest marked the first Battle on Bay Street game to be decided in overtime - and the first to be decided by a single goal. The win also snapped the Sceptres' four-game losing streak and a five-game home losing streak (including two Takeover Tour contests).

This was Toronto's first win in two overtime results this season after also dropping a pair of shootout decisions. The Sceptres were 2-4 in overtime periods during the 2024-25 campaign and 2-0 during the inaugural season. Vancouver is now 1-2 in overtime games in their inaugural season.

Today's attendance of 17,856 is the second highest of the 2025-26 PWHL season, behind the crowd of 18,107 at the Duel at the Top, presented by Scotiabank, played at Montréal's Bell Centre between the Victoire and Toronto on Dec. 27. That game was also a 2-1 win for the Sceptres.

The Goldeneyes are now 1-0-2-6 on the road away from Pacific Coliseum, scoring just 10 goals in those games. The team has lost three straight contests and six of its last seven.

The Sceptres recorded its highest regular-season shot total in team history with 44, surpassing its previous high of 41 (Nov. 30, 2024). The team's season high entering today's contest was 37, set twice against Ottawa (Dec. 4 and Dec. 23). Their 20 shots in the first period also marked the team's highest single-period total this season and tied for the third-highest single-period shot total leaguewide this season (MIN, 22 in the second period vs. OTT on Dec. 21; NY, 21 in the first period vs. SEA on Dec. 28).

Toronto snapped a six-game power play drought, having gone 0-for-12 since their previous goal on the advantage on Dec. 21 against New York. After leading the league on the advantage in 2024-25 with a success rate of 25.8%, the team now has three power play goals this season, converting at a rate of 9.7%, sixth in the league.

Daryl Watts scored her sixth goal of the season, moving her into sole possession of fourth place in the PWHL. The forward, who leads the Sceptres with nine points, now has 28 career goals, the second-most in league history. The tally was her second game-winning goal of the season and the sixth of her career, tied for fourth in PWHL history.

Emerance Maschmeyer made 42 saves, matching her career high previously set on Nov. 30, 2024, as a member of the Charge against Montréal. Those remain the only two games in which the goaltender has recorded 40 or more saves. Maschmeyer was on the losing side in extra time in both contests, including a 4-3 shootout loss to Montréal.

Raygan Kirk earned her first win since Toronto's season opener on Nov. 21, topping Minnesota 2-1. Four of her losses this season came despite allowing two or fewer goals, and she has given up just five goals over her last three stars, including today.

Savannah Harmon's second-period goal ended a 53-game regular-season goalless drought and marked her first regular-season goal as a Sceptre. The defender's lone goal in a Toronto uniform prior to Saturday came during the 2025 PWHL Playoffs, scoring in Game 2 against the Minnesota Frost. The goal also was not Harmon's first at Scotiabank Arena: she recorded a hat trick, along with two assists, at the PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase during NHL All-Star Weekend on Feb. 1, 2024.

Sarah Nurse scored her second goal of the season in her first game since being activated from LTIR ahead of Saturday's contest, after missing the previous 11 games for the Goldeneyes. The alternate captain has scored in each of her two games this season, including Vancouver's first-ever goal in the team's inaugural game against Seattle on Nov. 21. Today's tally marked her second straight goal in a Battle on Bay Street game at Scotiabank Arena, after she scored the game-winner in last year's contest against New York.

Nina Jobst-Smith recorded her first career PWHL point in her third game with the Goldeneyes. The defender, selected by Vancouver in the third round of the 2025 PWHL Draft, made her PWHL debut on Jan. 9 after missing the team's first 10 games, including nine while on LTIR. Jobst-Smith is the third Goldeneyes rookie and twenty-eighth PWHL rookie to record a point so far this season.

Blayre Turnbull and Emma Maltais each recorded an assist in the contest and are tied for second on the team with seven points in 13 games. The assist was Maltais' first power play point of the season, while Turnbull's helper marked her first on the advantage and her second PP point of the year.

Sydney Bard recorded her first point as a member of the Goldeneyes, snapping a career-high 23-game point drought dating back to last season with Boston.

THREE STARS

1. Daryl Watts (TOR) 1G

2. Savannah Harmon (TOR) 1G

3. Emerance Maschmeyer (VAN) 42/44 SVS

STANDINGS

Toronto: 17 PTS (4-1-3-5) - 5th Place (Tied)

Vancouver: 13 PTS (3-1-2-7) - 7th Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Toronto: Tuesday, Jan. 20 at. Seattle at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT

Vancouver: Thursday, Jan. 22 vs. Toronto at 7 p.m. PT /10 p.m. ET







