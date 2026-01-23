Goldeneyes Sign Malia Schneider to 10-Day Contract

VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Goldeneyes have announced the signing of forward Malia Schneider to a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) 10-day contract to provide depth on the active roster prior to the Olympic break.

Schneider has yet to play a game with Vancouver this season but was previously activated from the team's Reserve Player list on a Standard Player Agreement from Dec. 5 to Jan. 2. She has two games of PWHL experience with Ottawa during the league's inaugural season. The 27-year-old from Millarville, AB, recorded 17 points, including 10 goals and seven assists, in 34 games last season in the SDHL.

The Goldeneyes are back in action tonight at 7 p.m. PT when they host the Toronto Sceptres at the Pacific Coliseum. The team's final two games before the Olympic break will be on the road in Denver on Sunday for the PWHL Takeover Tour against the Seattle Torrent, and on Wednesday against the Minnesota Frost.







