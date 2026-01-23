Goldeneyes' Offense Breaks Through with Five-Goal Shutout over Sceptres

VANCOUVER, BC - A trio of Vancouver Goldeneyes stung their former Toronto Sceptres team during the visitors' first visit to Pacific Coliseum Thursday night. Led by two goals from alternate captain Sarah Nurse, one from Izzy Daniel and a shutout from Kristen Campbell, the Goldeneyes overtook the Sceptres 5-0 in the largest margin of victory in the PWHL so far this season, scoring the most goals in Goldeneyes team history. Campbell put on a clinic for the packed crowd of 14,006, turning away all of Toronto's 24 shots for her first shutout since the inaugural season. After a scoreless first period, Vancouver opened up in the second, started by Daniel at 5:58 with her third of the season, followed by Tereza Vanišová and Nurse reaching the back of the net unassisted just 11 seconds apart at 13:31 and 13:42 to set a new record for the fastest two goals by one team in PWHL history. Vancouver piled on in the third period, with Nurse's second goal of the night at 3:58 - her first multi-point game of the year - and Abby Boreen capping the scoring at 9:35. Elaine Chuli took the loss for the Sceptres, surrendering all five goals on 28 shots.

Toronto finishes its West Coast swing with consecutive losses and looks to rebound in Montréal on Wednesday, where they have split the two local games and added a shootout loss in the first Halifax Takeover Tour game. Vancouver snapped a three-game losing streak with tonight's win and have two more games on the schedule before the Olympic break. They face Seattle on Sunday in PWHL Takeover Tour action in Denver, followed by their first trip to Minnesota's Grand Casino Arena where former Frost defenders Mellissa Channell-Watkins, Sophie Jaques and Claire Thompson will be presented with their 2024-25 Walter Cup Championship Rings.

QUOTES

Vancouver alternate captain and forward Sarah Nurse on responding with a win after losing to Toronto in overtime last Saturday: "The win was huge. In this league, it's so tight and you want to get ahead as much as possible. It was a disappointing loss in Toronto because I thought we did play a good game, and probably deserved the win as well, but to come out of there with one point, that's a step in the right direction. Then when you're playing at home, we want to use home ice to our advantage, and I really think we did a great job with that today."

Goldeneyes Head Coach Brian Idalski on the line of Nurse, Karvinen and Vanišová: "There's a fair amount of speed there and experience and I think you saw what's possible as they continue to build chemistry. The reality is, they have not been together long, so I think this is just the beginning of what's possible as they get more familiar with each other."

Toronto alternate captain and defender Allie Munroe: "I can confidently say looking around our room, we all still have belief in one another. We just need to look in the mirror as a team and figure out how we can be better moving forward. I know there is still a lot of belief despite the score tonight, despite the last few games. I know I can look around the room and there's belief in there."

Sceptres Head Coach Troy Ryan: "It was a tough one for us. Right from the start, we didn't seem to have a whole lot of life. We've dug ourselves a bit of a hole here, and very soon we've got to find a way to dig ourselves out of it. Just seemed to have no legs and no life, and then similar to our last game in Seattle, just some poor puck management, some poor decisions that cost us."

NOTABLES

Vancouver has accumulated 11 of their 16 points in five games at Pacific Coliseum (3-1-0-1) and have scored 17 goals at their primary home venue compared to 10 in nine games elsewhere.

The Goldeneyes' five goals tonight are the most in team history, with their previous high of four goals recorded in their first two home games, both wins, including 4-3 in overtime against Seattle on Nov. 21 and 4-0 against New York on Dec. 6.

Vancouver's two goals scored in 11 seconds surpassed the previous PWHL record by five seconds. Both Toronto (vs. Minnesota on Feb. 3, 2024) and Minnesota (vs. New York on Mar. 16, 2024) scored twice in 16 seconds in third period action of their respective games.

Toronto's five-goal loss is the largest margin of defeat in team history. The Sceptres surrendered 11 goals in two games on their West Coast trip after losing 6-4 to Seattle on Tuesday. Those are the most goals the team has allowed in consecutive games in regular season history, previously allowing 10 last season between games at home to Minnesota (6-3 on Dec. 7) and at New York (4-2 on Dec. 18).

The Goldeneyes outshot the Sceptres 28-24, just the team's second time in 14 games that they have led the contest in shots on goal.

Tonight was the second time Vancouver had an attendance of over 14,000 this season following their inaugural home crowd of 14,958.

Kristen Campbell recorded her first shutout since March 8, 2024 and the fourth of her career, with the first three as a member of Toronto. The 2024 Goaltender of the Year is just the sixth in the league to record a shutout this season, joining teammate Emerance Maschmeyer to form the only goaltending duo of any team to both have a shutout.

Sarah Nurse has goals in three straight games for the first time in her career with her third and fourth of the season. The streak dates back to Vancouver's home opener, followed by her two games since returning from LTIR on Jan. 17- both against her former team. It's the Hamilton, ON forward's most productive goal stretch since the inaugural PWHL season when she scored five goals across two games (April 20 and 28) for Toronto.

Izzy Daniel set a new career high with her third goal of the season and first point against her former team. The forward from Minneapolis, MN had seven points (2G, 5A) last season for the Sceptres.

Tereza Vanišová scored her first goal in her 14th game as a member of the Goldeneyes, breaking the longest single-season scoreless streak of her career (previously 11 games from Mar. 2 to May 5, 2024 with Ottawa). The Czech Olympian also tallied her fifth helper of the season for her first multi-point game since Dec. 20 against Montréal and now has six points in five games at Pacific Coliseum.

Abby Boreen ended an eight-game scoring drought with her fourth goal of the season, with all four scored at Pacific Coliseum. In 14 games, the Somerset, WI forward is two goals away from her career-high of six set last season across 30 games with Montréal.

Anna Meixner debuted for the Goldeneyes, joining Boreen on the third line and assisting on her goal for her first helper of the season. The Austrian forward was acquired by Vancouver from Ottawa in a blockbuster six player trade on Jan. 18 and had two goals in 13 games for Ottawa this season.

Jenn Gardiner recorded her fourth assist of the season with a primary helper to give the Surrey, BC native five points in five games in front of her hometown crowd. The soon-to-be first time Olympian is fourth on the team with six points.

Ashton Bell tallied her second helper of the season, bringing the Vancouver captain to three points across 14 games, halfway to her 2024-25 total in 27 games with Ottawa (3G, 3A).

Michelle Karvinen got on the scoresheet with her third assist of the season and ended the game with a season-high +3 rating.

Sophie Jaques recorded her third assist and seventh point of the season, bringing her into a tie for third among all league defenders. After going scoreless in her last two games, the Toronto, ON native returned to the scoresheet tonight to maintain a streak of no more than two games in a row without a point dating back to the inaugural season.

Jaques and Claire Thompson are the first defenders this season to record +4 ratings in a game and just two of three skaters leaguewide, joining New York's Maddi Wheeler on Nov. 22 at Ottawa.

Emma Maltais led all Sceptres skaters with four shots on goal, a total matched by Vanišová and Goldeneyes defender Nina Jobst-Smith.

Vancouver's fourth line featured a trio of forwards debuting for the Goldeneyes. Anna Shokhina (LW) and Mannon McMahon (C) played in their first game since being acquired in a trade from Ottawa on Jan. 18, while Malia Schneider (RW) played for the first time since Apr. 30, 2024 for the Charge, after signing a 10-day contract earlier today.

Elaine Chuli has suffered three straight losses since opening her first season as a member of the Sceptres with three straight victories.

THREE STARS

1. Sarah Nurse (VAN) 2G

2. Kristen Campbell (VAN) 24/24 SV

3. Tereza Vanišová (VAN) 1G, 1A

STANDINGS

Toronto: 17 PTS (4-1-3-7) - 6th Place

Vancouver: 16 PTS (4-1-2-7) - 7th Place (Tied)

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Vancouver: Sunday, Jan. 25 at Seattle (in Denver) at 6 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. MT / 3 p.m. PT

Toronto: Wednesday, Jan. 28 at Montréal at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT







