Vancouver Goldeneyes Host Lunar New Year Celebration Game on January 22

VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Goldeneyes are proud to join local organizations in celebrating Lunar New Year as well as the histories and contributions of Asian communities across Vancouver during its first Lunar New Year Celebration game presented by Rogers on Thursday, Jan. 22 (7 p.m. PT) at the Pacific Coliseum, as the Goldeneyes face off against the Toronto Sceptres. The event is part of the PWHL's Unity Game series, which celebrates diverse cultures and communities and promotes a welcoming and inclusive PWHL game experience for all.

Fans can look forward to activations pre-, during, and post-game, including:

Olympic figure skating champion Patrick Chan taking part in the ceremonial puck drop. As a proud Chinese Canadian and Olympic athlete, Chan's involvement reflects the cultural significance of Lunar New Year while also marking Vancouver's final home game before the team's Olympians depart for Milano Cortina 2026.

Lion and dragon dancers from the Hon Hsing Athletic Club will welcome the Vancouver Goldeneyes to the ice pre-game and perform during the first TV timeout. The lion dancers will also be available for photos at the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation booth during the first intermission.

The Vancouver Chinatown Foundation will host a community table on the concourse behind section 112, providing fans with the opportunity to learn more about their mission, initiatives, and ways to support Chinatown's cultural preservation and community-building efforts.

The Goldeneyes will also be highlighting and welcoming the following groups:

The Chinatown Storytelling Centre is a cultural museum and community space dedicated to preserving, amplifying, and sharing the stories of Chinese Canadians in Vancouver. Through immersive exhibitions, guided tours, and public programming, the Centre highlights lived experiences, migration histories, and community resilience while serving as an important educational resource for both residents and visitors.

Dragon Boat BC is the provincial governing body for dragon boat racing in British Columbia. The organization promotes teamwork, inclusion, and cultural connection through sport, while honouring the deep cultural roots of dragon boat racing and supporting community participation across all ages and skill levels.

Hon Hsing Athletic Club is a long-standing community organization rooted in traditional Chinese athletic and cultural practices. The club emphasizes discipline, respect, and cultural pride through martial arts training, youth development programs, and community engagement, helping to pass cultural knowledge and values across generations.

The Vancouver Chinatown Foundation is a community-led organization focused on the revitalization, sustainability, and long-term preservation of Vancouver's historic Chinatown. Through advocacy, cultural programming, and support for local businesses and residents, the Foundation works to ensure Chinatown remains a vibrant, living cultural district for future generations.







