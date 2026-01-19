Boston Finds a Way to Win, Overtaking Seattle in First Shootout Victory of the Season

SEATTLE, WA - The Boston Fleet came out on top over the Seattle Torrent 2-1 on Sunday night, backstopped by Aerin Frankel's first shootout victory of the season. Goaltenders put on a clinic at both ends of the ice, with Frankel stopping a season-high 35 saves plus all five shootout attempts to earn her league leading eighth win of the season, while Corinne Schroeder was equal to the task with 20 saves and just one shootout goal surrendered for the Torrent. After a stretch of over 10 minutes without a Boston shot on goal to start the game, captain Megan Keller opened the scoring for with her league-leading fourth power play goal of the season, 12:28 into the first period with a one-timer to capitalize on a 5-on-3 opportunity. Julia Gosling tied the game for Seattle with a one-timer of her own on a slick pass from Brooke Bryant 5:47 into the second period. The Climate Pledge Arena crowd of 12,774 was treated to their first PWHL overtime experience, with Haley Winn having the best chances to secure the win for Boston with a breakaway followed by a shot off the post. Hannah Brandt was the lone shooter to reach the back of the net to secure the Fleet victory on her second attempt in the fifth round. The win is Boston's third in as many games against Seattle this season and moves them six points ahead of New York atop the standings with 28 points, while Seattle is tied with Vancouver in seventh with 13 points.

Seattle has three more games before the Olympic break, hosting Toronto at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday before heading to Denver's Ball Arena to face Vancouver on Sunday in the 10th PWHL Takeover Tour game of the season. Boston returns home for a quiet 10 day stretch before hosting New York at the Tsongas Center in their last game before the Olympic break on Jan. 28.

QUOTES

Fleet Head Coach Kris Sparre on Boston's perfect road penalty kill this season: "We commit to blocking shots. We're really good at that, but when there's a breakdown, we have Aerin Frankel in the net. Your best penalty killer is your goaltender. We've done a good job of committing to an identity on our penalty kill which kind of bleeds into the way we want to play five-on-five."

Fleet forward Hannah Brandt on what she saw on her second shootout attempt: "I kind of read as I was going out. Coach [Sparre] said, 'go win it for us.' We needed the shootout. Aerin was standing on her head all game, in the shootout, and she deserved that. I had to do this for Aerin and the rest of our team."

Torrent forward Julia Gosling's goal reflections and inspiration from game special guest Malala Yousafzai: "I just came off the bench, found that little silent spot and saw Brooke had the puck - she made a great pass to me, and I hit the one-timer. I was practicing those [one-timers] recently, so I was ready for it and just beat Frankel there. It was cool that it happened right after Malala was shown in the stands. She talked to us before the game and we all felt pretty inspired, so maybe that helped with our game today. We felt great out there and it was an honor to have her here and have her speak to us. She's a huge inspiration for all women, so I was honored to see her and meet her at our game today."

Seattle Head Coach Steve O'Rourke on how the team has improved against Boston: "There were a lot of players that were really good tonight from top to bottom. We look at the collection of the two games, five-on-five, 60 minutes; we gave them 23 shots in Boston and 21 tonight. That's a recipe for success and again, they've scored two power play goals against us, one five-on-five, in two games. So, we're pretty evenly matched. I believe the league is pretty evenly matched, but I think we're right there with the best of them."

NOTABLES

Boston is the first team to win three games against a single opponent this season and earned their first win in three shootout games in 2025-26 after losing the previous two to Ottawa. Last season, the Fleet led the league with a perfect 4-0 record in shootouts, including one in the Takeover Tour game against Montréal at Climate Pledge Arena on Jan. 5, 2025.

The Fleet have played in six straight one-goal decisions since their last visit to Seattle on Dec. 21, a 3-1 win. Each of their last four games have been 2-1 scores, winning three.

Seattle is now 1-1 in shootouts, previously winning a 3-2 decision over Toronto in the Takeover Tour game in Hamilton on Jan. 3. This was the first result decided beyond regulation in Seattle's six home games this season.

The Torrent led the game in shots (36-21) for just the third time in 11 games this season, more than doubling the 15 shots they fired at the Fleet the last time the teams met on Jan. 7 in Boston.

Boston was a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill and have yet to allow a power play goal on the road this season (14-for-14). Seattle entered the game with a 25% conversion rate with the player advantage on home ice and still holds the league's best power play percentage at home (21.1%).

Tonight's attendance of 12,774 is Seattle's second highest of the season at Climate Pledge Arena, trailing only the 16,014 in their inaugural home opener on Nov. 28.

Aerin Frankel has allowed one or fewer goals in nine of her 12 starts this season. Her first shootout win of the season comes in her third attempt, most recently losing a 2-1 decision to Ottawa on Jan. 11 in Halifax. She has faced a league-high 17 shootout attempts this season with a .647 shootout save percentage, compared to her .923 percentage in shootouts during the 2024-25 campaign when she stopped 12-of-13 and won all three of those games.

Corinne Schroeder has played three of her six games against Boston this season and allowed one goal for the first time as a member of the Torrent after posting six games of one or fewer goals against during the 2024-25 campaign with New York. The winning goal was the first she allowed in nine attempts across two shootouts this season, previously stopping all four Sceptres shooters in her Jan. 3 victory.

Hannah Brandt leads the PWHL with six shootout attempts this season after going first and last for Boston tonight. Her three shootout goals are tied with Ottawa's Brianne Jenner for the most in the league this season and matches her total across her first two seasons.

Megan Keller's fifth goal of the season came in her 13th game and ties her career-high set in 2024-25 which she reached in 30 games. The Boston captain has hit the scoresheet in all six Fleet away games this season (2G, 4A) and continues to lead all defenders with 11 points and has two more power play goals than the next highest skater.

Julia Gosling recorded her career-best fifth goal of the season in just 11 games, surpassing the four goals she scored in 2024-25 with Toronto, reached in 30 games. The second period marker extended the soon-to-be Canadian Olympian's team-lead in points to 10, while tying her rookie total and bringing her into a tie for eighth in the league among all skaters. The forward also took a game-leading six shots on net, tying her career-high set in Seattle's first game on Nov. 21.

Abby Newhook recorded her first career assist, a primary helper on the power play. The Fleet fifth-round pick broke a seven-game scoring drought after recording a goal in each of her second, third and fourth career games (Nov. 19 to Dec. 7).

Susanna Tapani tallied her fifth assist of the season and is now halfway to her 2024-25 points total (18 in 30 games) after just 13 games (4G, 5A). Before being left off the scoresheet in her last game, the Finnish center was riding a career-high five game point streak (2G, 3A) from Dec. 21 to Jan. 11.

Brooke Bryant tallied her first point as a member of the Torrent with a primary assist tonight. In two seasons and 48 regular-season games for Minnesota, the forward from Linden, CA had five points (2G, 3A). Bryant signed with Seattle following Training Camp.

Cayla Barnes also made it on the Torrent's scoresheet for the first time tonight with a secondary assist. As a Montréal rookie last season, the soon-to-be three-time U.S. Olympic defender had 13 points (2G, 11A) in 30 games and never went more than four games without a point.

Alex Carpenter went 19-for-28 on faceoffs tonight to lead all centers. The 28 faceoffs is a season-high she's reached four times with the Torrent. The alternate captain leads the PWHL with 252 faceoffs and 154 wins this season.

THREE STARS

1. Hannah Brandt (BOS) SOW

2. Corinne Schroeder (SEA) 20/21 SV

3. Aerin Frankel (BOS) 36/37 SV

STANDINGS

Boston: 28 PTS (8-1-2-2) - 1st Place

Seattle: 13 PTS (3-1-2-5) - 7th Place (Tied)

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Seattle: Tuesday, Jan. 20 vs. Toronto at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Boston: Wednesday, Jan. 28 vs. New York at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT







