Vancouver Goldeneyes Activate Sarah Nurse from LTIR

Published on January 15, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Goldeneyes have announced the return of forward Sarah Nurse ahead of Saturday's game against the Toronto Sceptres. The third annual Battle on Bay Street, presented by Scotiabank, takes place at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET.

Nurse has been activated from long-term injured reserve after sustaining an upper-body injury that has kept her out of action since the Goldeneyes' home opener on Nov. 21. The 31-year-old centre from Hamilton, ON was signed as one of Vancouver's five foundational players and named an alternate captain ahead of scoring the first-ever goal in Goldeneyes history in her first, and only game, against the Seattle Torrent. Nurse spent her first two PWHL seasons playing for Toronto and was recently named among the 23 PWHL players, and five Goldeneyes, who will represent Canada in the Women's Ice Hockey Tournament at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina.

In a corresponding roster move, the Goldeneyes have returned forward Darcie Lappan to the team's Reserve Player list.







