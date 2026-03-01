Goldeneyes Sign Brianna Brooks to 10-Day Contract

VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Goldeneyes have announced the signing of forward Brianna Brooks to a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) 10-day contract. Her signing will help provide depth on the active roster while the team manages day-to-day injuries following the Olympic break.

Vancouver's fourth round pick (32nd overall) in the 2025 PWHL Draft, Brooks was assigned to the team's Reserve Player list following Training Camp. The 23-year-old from Whitby, ON, split her NCAA career between the University of New Hampshire and Penn State University, and was the first Nittany Lion to be drafted into the PWHL.

Brooks is expected to make her PWHL debut today as the Goldeneyes return to action at 1 p.m. PT when they host the Toronto Sceptres at Pacific Coliseum, the first of a five-game homestand.







