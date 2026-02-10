Vancouver Goldeneyes Ultimate Watch Party Today

Published on February 10, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Goldeneyes are hosting the Ultimate Watch Party for Canada vs the USA today at 10:00 a.m. PT (puck drop 11:10 a.m. PT) at Shark Club Sports Bar & Grill (180 W Georgia St.), together with She's Got Next and Girls at the Games. Fans will have the opportunity to meet Vancouver players and win prizes while cheering on the Goldeneyes who are representing Canada on the international stage. Select Goldeneyes players will be available to speak to media as of 11:00 a.m. PT.

For watch party updates and Olympic Winter Games coverage throughout the tournament, follow the Vancouver Goldeneyes on social media and visit The Ultimate Away Game - PWHL's Olympic Hub.

The following Goldeneyes players are competing at Milano Cortina 2026:

Canada: Claire Thompson, Emerance Maschmeyer, Jenn Gardiner, Sarah Nurse, Sophie Jaques

Czechia: Tereza Vanišová

Finland: Michelle Karvinen

Germany: Nina Jobst-Smith







