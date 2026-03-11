Goldeneyes Fall 2-1 in Overtime to Boston Despite Late Comeback

Published on March 11, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

VANCOUVER, BC - The Boston Fleet made their first visit to Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum a memorable one with a thrilling 2-1 overtime win over the Goldeneyes to set a new team record of six straight wins. Boston's Aerin Frankel continued to be the difference maker for the Fleet, turning away 25/26 shots in the most action she's faced since the PWHL returned to play post-Olympics. The Goldeneyes' Kristen Campbell was equally impressive in Vancouver's end, allowing just one goal in regulation on 26 attempts in front of an excited home crowd of 9,731. The game remained scoreless through 40 minutes of play, despite plenty of chances from both sides. Haley Winn broke the ice for Boston at 3:19 of the third, taking a pass from Susanna Tapani and skating into the high slot before burying a wrist shot below Campbell's glove. With less than four minutes in regulation, Hannah Miller tied it up with a catch and release goal from Sarah Nurse, the first to get past Frankel in 139 minutes and 30 seconds of game action. In overtime, Shay Maloney picked the puck up off a Goldeneyes turnover in the Boston end and scored on the breakaway just 41 seconds into three-on-three action on the lone shot in the extra frame.

The win moves Boston into sole possession of first place in the PWHL standings with 37 points in 17 games, just ahead of Montréal's 35 in 18 games. Vancouver remains in seventh place with 20 points and a chance to make progress with three games remaining in their five game homestand - the team's longest stretch at Pacific Coliseum. The Goldeneyes host the Ottawa Charge on Saturday afternoon, while Boston heads straight to Seattle to take on the Torrent on Wednesday night in their only back-to-back games of the season.

QUOTES

Boston Head Coach Kris Sparre on the Fleet's overtime win: "Gutsy win by us tonight. We're on a tough stretch here with five away games in a row after a break, but we're finding ways to collect points. I thought we played a pretty good game overall. Vancouver is a fast team, they have a lot of skill. Credit to them, they played a hard game tonight, threw a lot of great pucks towards our net, and Aerin [Frankel] did a great job keeping them out."

Boston forward Shay Maloney on her overtime game winner: "I saw the pass coming on the blue line and tried my best to pick it off. I ended up getting a stick on it and then I was alone. I knew I had one opportunity to end it - I kind of blacked out from there and all of a sudden I was in the net."

Goldeneyes Head Coach Brian Idalski on the response to the overtime loss: "We played a complete game. We have to start stringing those together and if we continue to do that, we feel like good things will happen to us. Just reinforcing that with film, things that we talked about and that we're focused on, showing that we're getting those things done on a more regular basis, and drive to keep it going."

Vancouver goal-scorer Hannah Miller on goaltender Kristen Campbell: "She's awesome, she always brings energy. She's a great personality in the room for us, and we love playing in front of her. We have all the confidence in the world in all our goalies. I thought she was incredible tonight all the way through. It's one of the best feelings as a team, having that trust and belief in your goaltenders. We're lucky to have them here."

NOTABLES

Boston's six-game winning streak is the longest in team history, surpassing their five-game run to open the season, and ties Montréal's current streak for the longest of the 2025-26 campaign.

The Fleet have points in eight straight games (3-4-1-0) since losing 4-3 in regulation to the Goldeneyes on Jan. 3 in Detroit. It's the longest streak of the PWHL season and one shy of the team record of nine set last season from Feb. 16 to Mar. 18, 2025.

Boston extended their record streak of one-goal decisions to 10 straight games, going 3-4-2-1 in such games since Dec. 27 after opening the season with seven straight games decided by multiple goals.

Tonight was Boston's first overtime result of the season with all five of their previous games beyond regulation decided in a shootout.

Vancouver has lost three straight overtime decisions after opening their inaugural season with an overtime victory. They remain one of two PWHL teams (along with Minnesota) without a shootout result this season.

The Goldeneyes have been limited to one goal in each of their last three games, including two on home ice, after averaging 3.4 goals across their first five games at Pacific Coliseum.

This was the 14th time the Fleet have scored the game's first goal, and the 14th time the Goldeneyes have surrendered the game's first goal, both league highs.

Shay Maloney's last two goals have both been game winners, with the previous coming in the third period to lift Boston to a 2-1 win over Toronto on Jan. 14. Tonight's overtime winner broke a four-game scoring drought dating back to the same game. The second-year winger has three goals on the season (4 PTS), tying her rookie season total (3G, 6A) across 30 games.

Aerin Frankel has won six straight starts for the first time in her PWHL career, having previously posted a five-game streak to open the 2025-26 campaign and a five-game stretch last season from Jan. 5 to Feb. 12, 2025. The Olympic gold medalist has allowed just three goals in as many games since returning from Milan and has one or fewer goals against in 11 of her 16 games this season. Her 12 wins in 16 games ties her career-high from 2024-25 across 23 appearances.

Kristen Campbell faced Boston for the first time this season in her sixth start as a Goldeneye. It's the fourth time the netminder has allowed two or fewer goals, ending the game with a .926 save percentage, her third-best mark of the campaign. Vancouver is the only team to have two qualified goaltenders (min. 240 minutes) in the top five in goals-against average with Campbell's 2.17 mark just ahead of Emerance Maschmeyer's 2.18.

Haley Winn scored her second goal of the season and her first point since returning from Milan. The U.S. gold medalist is the second rookie blue liner to score multiple goals this season, alongside teammate Riley Brengman, while the Fleet lead the league with 10 goals from its defense. Boston's second overall pick has nine points in 17 games this season, tied for fourth among PWHL rookies.

Hannah Miller has points in consecutive games for the first time this season with a goal and an assist in Vancouver's two games back from the Olympic break. The forward's game-tying goal brought her into a four-way tie for second in Goldeneyes scoring with eight points (2G, 6A), four of which have come against the Fleet (2G, 2A).

Susanna Tapani recorded her sixth assist of the 2025-26 campaign and her second in three games since the PWHL resumed play. The Finnish Olympian scored her third goal of the season in the Fleet's last matchup against the Goldeneyes (Jan. 3) and now has 10 points (4G, 6A) in 17 games, reaching double digits for the third straight season.

Jamie Lee Rattray tallied her fifth assist and eighth point of the season in 17 games. The Fleet alternate captain is now just three points away for her career high of 11 (3G, 8A) scored across 24 games in the inaugural season for Boston.

Sarah Nurse got back on the scoresheet tonight, after being left off last game for the first time this season. The three-time Canadian Olympian has seven points (4G, 3A) in as many games this season and is one of just four PWHL players averaging a point per game or more.

Sophie Jaques broke a three-game scoring drought, her longest since the inaugural season, with a secondary assist. The defender's seven shots were tied with Miller for the most among tonight's skaters, bringing her total to 67 on the season, third most among all players and first among blue liners this season.

Claire Thompson returned to the Goldeneyes lineup for the first time since representing Canada at the Olympic Winter Games, having missed the Mar. 1 contest with an upper-body injury.

Maschmeyer was scratched from the lineup after stopping 22/24 shots in Vancouver's last game against Toronto and is listed day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Katie Chan was scratched from the Goldeneyes lineup for the second straight game post-Olympics with an upper-body injury.

THREE STARS

1. Shay Maloney (BOS) OTWG

2.Aerin Frankel (BOS) 25/26 SV

3.Hannah Miller (VAN) 1G

STANDINGS

Boston:37PTS (9-4-2-2) -1stPlace

Vancouver:20 PTS (5-1-3-9) -7thPlace

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Boston: Wednesday, Mar. 11 at Seattle at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET

Vancouver: Saturday, Mar. 14 vs. Ottawa at 12 p.m./noon PT / 3 p.m. ET







