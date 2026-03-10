Vancouver Goldeneyes Host First Nations Celebration Game Tonight

Published on March 10, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Vancouver Goldeneyes News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Vancouver Goldeneyes are proud to honour Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh - the Host Nations on whose traditional and unceded territories the city of Vancouver is located - during its inaugural First Nations Celebration game tonight, Tuesday, Mar. 10 (7 p.m. PT), at the Pacific Coliseum, as the Goldeneyes face off against the Boston Fleet.

Through ceremony, cultural protocol, and community recognition, the celebration will create space for reflection, learning, and meaningful engagement with Indigenous communities. The Goldeneyes First Nations Celebration is part of the PWHL's Unity Game series, which celebrates diverse cultures and communities and promotes a welcoming and inclusive PWHL game experience for all.

Game programming throughout the evening will centre the leadership, voices, and traditions of the three Host Nations and will include:

A Chief's Welcome from leadership of the three Host Nations prior to puck drop. The welcome will be accompanied by the Proud Little Warriors and a Welcome Song, grounding the evening in cultural protocol and honouring the enduring presence and stewardship of the Host Nations.

A ceremonial puck drop with leadership from the three Host Nations alongside youth representatives. Their joint participation reflects leadership, partnership, and shared commitment to advancing opportunity and visibility for Indigenous communities within sport.

First Nations Celebration Unity Game messaging and storytelling will be woven throughout the game experience. These moments will reinforce the purpose of the night, highlight participating community members and cultural contributors, and recognize the enduring leadership and impact of the Host Nations within hockey and beyond.

The Goldeneyes will also be highlighting and welcoming the following groups:

The Vancouver Aboriginal Friendship Centre Society (VAFCS) has been supporting Indigenous people living in Vancouver for more than 50 years. The Centre provides a wide range of culturally grounded programs and services designed to support urban Indigenous individuals, families and communities. Through initiatives focused on health and wellness, social services, education, culture, and recreation, VAFCS helps individuals transition to and thrive within the urban community while maintaining strong connections to Indigenous identity and culture.

Urban Native Youth Association (UNYA) supports Indigenous youth in Vancouver through culturally responsive programs focused on leadership development, wellness, education, and community engagement. For more than three decades, UNYA has created safe and supportive spaces where Indigenous youth can access resources, build confidence, and strength their connection to culture and community.

In addition, the Vancouver Goldeneyes commissioned Debra Sparrow, an acclaimed Musqueam weaver and cultural leader, to create an art piece for the team's inaugural First Nations Unity Game. Debra specifically chose to create a woven blanket and dedicated the piece to mothers, honouring the strength, guidance, and love that women bring to families and communities. Across generations, mothers play a vital role as teachers, knowledge keepers, and protectors of culture, making this dedication especially meaningful within the context of women's sport and community celebration. To learn more about Debra Sparrow and her work, visit our website here.

The blanket will be prominently displayed on the concourse throughout the game and auctioned online with proceeds benefitting I-SPARC (Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation Council), supporting their work advancing sport, physical activity, and recreation opportunities for Indigenous communities across the province.

After today, the Goldeneyes have three more home games at the Pacific Coliseum before heading back on the road:

Saturday, Mar. 14 at noon PT vs. Ottawa Charge

Wednesday, Mar. 18 at 7 p.m. PT vs. New York Sirens

Saturday, Mar. 21 at noon PT vs. Minnesota Frost

Limited single game tickets remain for tonight and upcoming games; visit vancouvergoldeneyes.com/tickets. To learn more about the Goldeneyes First Nations Celebration game, visit our website.







