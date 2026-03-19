Goldeneyes Tally Three in the First to Silence Sirens 5-2

Published on March 19, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Vancouver Goldeneyes News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Anna Shokhina, Anna Segedi, and Mannon McMahon made their mark on the Vancouver Goldeneyes' scoresheet for the first time to help overtake the New York Sirens 5-2 in their fourth and final matchup of the regular season in front of 9,226 fans at Pacific Coliseum on Wednesday night. Shokhina and Segedi each recorded their first Goldeneyes goals to quickly put Vancouver ahead by two in the first seven minutes of play; Shokhina's marker was scored unassisted as she toe-dragged through traffic with just three seconds left in a Goldeneyes power play, while Segedi scored off a behind-the-net pass from Michelle Karvinen. Sarah Fillier quickly brought New York back within one at 7:15 of the first, tipping a blue line shot from Maja Nylén Persson, but a Sophie Jaques' slapshot from the point at 16:00 padded the Goldeneyes' lead and would stand as the game winner. Sirens rookie Anna Bargman was the lone second period scorer with her tip off Nicole Vallario's point shot at 13:19, and the Goldeneyes closed it out in the third with Tereza Vanišová's goal at 5:27, bounced in off Kayle Osborne's blocker, and an empty netter from McMahon with 18 seconds remaining. Osborne made 24 saves on 28 shots, with 12 coming in the first period, while Kristen Campbell turned away 22/24 for her third regulation win at Pacific Coliseum.

Vancouver moves within three points of sixth-place New York in the standings and will look to carry the offensive momentum into the finale of a five-game homestand on Saturday, hosting the Minnesota Frost, one of the league's co-leaders. New York doesn't return to action until next week, heading to Chicago for the city's second Takeover Tour stop of the season on March 25, versus Seattle.

QUOTES

Vancouver Head Coach Brian Idalski on taking the win after three close losses: "We're doing the right things; our details are right. We're playing the right way, We're creating opportunities, and said [offence] would come in bunches and that's how it's played out. That's the way the game goes; it's how you continue to do the right things if you're not getting the outcome, when things aren't going your way. That's a credit to our club, being resilient the last few games. They didn't get down and stuck to it."

Goldeneyes captain Ashton Bell on her team's multiple goal scorers: "It was great to see Anna [Segedi], Shoksy (Anna Shokhina), that line was huge for us off the start, getting us on the board. They make an impact every time they're on the ice, along with Mannon's line as well. We're starting to see chemistry amongst all four lines, and we have a lot of depth. We knew that coming into this season, and now we're starting to execute and produce more offence, which is great heading forward and something that we're excited about."

New York Head Coach Greg Fargo on the team's response after the first period: "We had a good response in the second period and started to find our game by simplifying. We got pucks behind them and established more of the game we wanted. I liked our response in the second, but we couldn't come up with what we needed late. In the third, there was a strong push, but we couldn't get a timely goal."

Sirens forward Anna Bargman on having an impact on the team's scoring column these past two games: "I think it's just a product of everyone around me, trying to stick to my identity and how my identity fits into the team's identity. So, to get rewarded is great, but I think that just sticking together is going to help the team in the long run, so not trying to focus on one thing or another."

NOTABLES

Vancouver has points in three straight games (1-0-2-0) for just the second time in team history following a stretch from Jan. 17-25 (2-0-1-0).

New York has lost a season-high four straight road games dating back to Jan. 25.

The four-game regular-season series ends tied 6-6 in points with the home team winning all four games by multiple goals and the Goldeneyes outscoring the Sirens 10-9.

Vancouver remains undefeated (5-0-0-0) when scoring the game's first goal.

The Goldeneyes scored three goals in the first period in both home games against the Sirens. They entered the game with a league-low eight goals in the opening frame this season.

Vancouver scored five goals for the second time this season, with the first also occurring at home against Toronto (5-0) on Jan. 22. Their five goals tonight exceed the four scored in their first three home games following the Olympic break.

New York surrendered five goals for the second time this season, previously losing 6-2 to Minnesota on Jan. 25.

The Goldeneyes scored on the power play for just the fourth time this season and first time in 10 games, ending a 0-for-21 drought with the player advantage.

This was just the sixth time in 20 games the Goldeneyes have outshot their opponent and just the second time they have earned a win when leading the game in shots.

Anna Shokhina's second goal of the season was her first with the Goldeneyes and first career power play marker, snapping an eight-game scoring drought extending to before she was traded from Ottawa to Vancouver on Jan. 18. The first-year Russian forward now has five points on the season.

Anna Segedi recorded her first PWHL point with her first period goal, coming in her 17th game. The rookie was acquired by the Goldeneyes via trade just days before the start of the season after being selected by Minnesota in the third round of the PWHL Draft. The 24-year-old from Commerce Township, Michigan finished her NCAA career with 119 points (54G, 65A) in 164 games for St. Lawrence University.

Sophie Jaques' has a goal in back-to-back games for the second time this season (also Jan. 3-9). Her sixth goal of the campaign takes over the team lead and brought her into a tie at the top of the PWHL leaderboard with Boston captain Megan Keller for the most among defenders and is now just one goal away from her career high of seven recorded last season with the Frost.

Tereza Vanišová got back on the scoresheet for the first time since competing for Czechia at the 2026 Olympic Winter Game with her second goal of the season. The four-game drought was the longest of her season and came after recording points (1G, 2A) in back-to-back games on Jan. 22 and 25. The forward's five shots on target were more than any other skater and a personal season-high.

Mannon McMahon's empty-netter was her first point in seven games as a member of the Goldeneyes, after being acquired in a six-player deal with Ottawa on Jan. 18. The second-year forward had a goal and one assist in 13 games with the Charge to start the season.

Sarah Fillier became the Sirens' all-time leading scorer with her 44th career point (17G, 27A), surpassing Seattle alternate captain Alex Carpenter's 19G and 24A across two seasons for New York. The 2025 Rookie of the Year has not gone more than one game without a point since the second month of the season, reaching the back of the net for the third time in three games following a season-high three-point performance (2G, 1A) on Mar. 8 against Ottawa. The alternate captain's 15 points (4G, 11A) lead all Sirens.

Anna Bargman has goals in back-to-back games for the first time in her career, coming off her first multi-point performance with a goal and an assist against Minnesota. Bargman is the fifth Sirens rookie to surpass five points this season, making New York the only PWHL team with that level of scoring depth from their first years. Her four shots on net were the most among the Sirens.

Kristen Campbell secured her third regulation win of the season - her first since Jan. 22 against Toronto - and has led the Goldeneyes to points in every start she's made at Pacific Coliseum (3-0-2-0). The veteran netminder recorded her seventh win in 11 career starts against New York to tie her career high of seven wins in 10 starts against Montréal. Campbell has now allowed two or fewer goals in five of her eight starts for a 2.24 GAA, seventh in the league just behind Emerance Maschmeyer's 2.18 GAA.

Kayle Osborne became the first netminder to start 20 games this season and was between the pipes for all four of New York's matchups against Vancouver. The Canadian netminder has given up four goals in consecutive games for the first time, also allowing four when New York first visited Pacific Coliseum on Dec. 6.

Claire Thompson extended her team lead in scoring with her eighth assist and 11th point of the campaign, putting the Goldeneyes' alternate captain in a tie for third in scoring among all PWHL blue liners. With 11 points in 18 games (0.61 points per game), the Canadian Olympian is on pace to surpass her career high of 18 points in 30 games (0.6 points per game) from last season in Minnesota.

Michelle Karvinen recorded her first point since competing in her fifth Olympics for Finland. Of the first-year forward's four assists this season, half have come against New York.

Sydney Bard matched her rookie season assist total with her second of the campaign. The second-year defender recorded three points (1G, 2A) during the 2024-25 season with Boston.

Abby Boreen's primary assist on Jaques' goal snapped a five-game scoreless drought for the third year forward. The former Montréal and Minnesota forward has four goals and two assists on the season to date.

Jenn Gardiner returned to the scoresheet for the first time since representing Canada at her first Olympic Winter Games, snapping a four-game drought. The second year forward scored a goal and an assist when New York last visited Pacific Coliseum on Dec. 6. With her nine points on the season, Gardiner is tied for second on the Goldeneyes in scoring.

Anna Meixner recorded her first point since the PWHL returned to action with the primary assist to her fellow former Charge member McMahon, to pot the empty-netter. Across seven games with the Goldeneyes, the Austrian forward has matched the two points (2G) she scored across 13 games with Ottawa to start the season, and her 2024-25 season total (1G, 1A).

Maja NylénPersson's primary assist on Fillier's goal was her seventh point of the season (1G, 6A), surpassing her career high of six (2G, 4A) from her 2024-25 rookie season. The Swedish defender has four assists in her last six games, the most productive stretch of her career to date.

Nicole Vallario took the ice for her third game of the season and her first game since winning Olympics bronze with Switzerland, recording her first career assist. Both of the rookie's career points have come against Vancouver, scoring a goal in the Nov. 29 matchup between the two teams. The defender was signed to a 10-day contract today with forward Taylor Girard placed on long-term injured reserve.

Jaime Bourbonnais has four assists across three consecutive games with her second period secondary helper tonight. The defender has reached the scoresheet in three or more consecutive games in each of her three PWHL seasons: 1G, 4A across four games from Mar. 12-22 and 5A across three games from Feb. 4-21, 2024.

Casey O'Brien was scratched from the Sirens lineup for the second straight game with an upper-body injury.

Maschmeyer and Katie Chan were scratched from the Goldeneyes lineup, both listed as day-to-day with upper-body injuries.

THREE STARS

1.Anna Segedi (VAN) 1G (first career)

2. Anna Shokhina (VAN) 1G

3. Sophie Jaques (VAN) GWG

STANDINGS

New York:27PTS (8-0-3-10) -6thPlace

Vancouver:24PTS (6-1-4-9) -7thPlace

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Vancouver: Saturday, Mar. 21 vs. Minnesota at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET

New York: Wednesday, Mar. 25 at Seattle (in Chicago) at 7 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2026

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