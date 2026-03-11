Torrent Place Bilka on LTIR, Sign habisch

Published on March 10, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

SEATTLE - The Seattle Torrent announced today that the team has placed forward Hannah Bilka on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) and signed rookie forward Jada Habisch to a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement.

Bilka sustained an upper-body injury while representing the United States and winning gold at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 and will be out of the Torrent lineup for the remainder of the 2025-26 PWHL season. In 14 regular season games with Seattle, the 24-year-old from Coppell, TX contributed four goals and five assists. In Milan, Bilka had a breakout performance in her first Olympic Winter Games, tying for the tournament lead with four goals and earning All-Star honors at forward with seven points in seven games.

Habisch was selected by Seattle in the fourth round of the 2025 PWHL Draft and was signed to the team's Reserve Player list following training camp. The 23-year-old hails from Buffalo, MN, and played five collegiate seasons at the University of Connecticut, including two alonsgide Torrent forward Natalie Snodgrass. Habisch led the Huskies in goals in each of her final three seasons, and as captain in 2024-25, scored a career-high 16 goals and added six assists for 22 points and was named a Hockey East Third Team All-Star. She finished her collegiate career with 64 goals which ranks third all-time in program history, while her 99 career points rank sixth all-time.

The Torrent return to action on Wednesday, March 11 at 7 p.m. PT at Climate Pledge Arena against the Boston Fleet.







