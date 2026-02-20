Seattle Torrent Players Bring Home Five Olympic Medals From Milano Cortina Women's Ice Hockey Tournament

Published on February 19, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Seattle Torrent News Release







SEATTLE, WA - The Milano Cortina 2026 Women's Ice Hockey Tournament concluded today with the United States bringing home gold over Canada in their eighth head-to-head gold medal final. In the final game of her storied Olympic career, Seattle Torrent and Team USA captain Hilary Knight tipped in the tying goal to send the game to overtime and become the all-time leading women's goal and point scorer in U.S. hockey history with 15 goals and 35 points in 29 career Olympic games.

Six players represented the Seattle Torrent at the Olympic Winter Games, led by Knight, Team USA and Torrent alternate captain Alex Carpenter, three-time Olympian Cayla Barnes, and first-time Olympian Hannah Bilka all representing the United States; first-time Olympian Julia Gosling playing for Team Canada; and two-time Olympian Aneta Tejralová representing Team Czechia. While Czechia fell to Sweden 2-0 in the quarterfinal, all Torrent Olympians advanced to the tournament's knockout stages, tallying 25 total points (14G, 11A) across 40 game appearances.

Knight earned her second gold medal (gold - 2026, 2018; silver - 2010, 2014, 2022) in her fifth Olympic games, becoming just one of four players in hockey history to win five Olympic medals. The captain recorded six points (3G, 3A) in the tournament on route to becoming the all-time Olympic goal and points leader in U.S. women's hockey history. Playing in her 29th career Olympic game, Knight is tied for the most games in Olympic women's hockey history.

Bilka had a breakout first Olympic Winter Games tying for the most goals in the tournament and tied for fifth in points (4G, 3A). The second year PWHL forward contributed two assists in the semifinal, a goal in the quarterfinal, and two goals against Canada in the preliminary round.

Torrent and Team USA alternate captain Carpenter ended the tournament tied for fifth all-time in U.S. Olympic women's hockey scoring with 18 points (11G, 7A) in 17 career games. The forward earned her first gold Olympic medal, after previously bringing home two silvers for the United States from Beijing 2022 and Sochi 2014. Carpenter's six points across the 2026 tournament (3G, 3A) included goals in three straight preliminary round games, tying her and Knight for 11th on the scoring charts while she led all skaters at the faceoff dot with a 68.12 winning percentage.

Torrent defender Barnes opened scoring in USA's 5-0 semifinal win over Sweden with the winning goal at 5:09 of the first period, while providing a veteran blue line presence throughout the Winter Games.

Seattle forward Gosling made her mark for Team Canada in her first-ever Olympic Games, finishing third in Canadian scoring and 16th overall with five points (3G, 2A) across the tournament.

Defender Tejralová captained Team Czechia at her second Olympic games, leading the team past the preliminary round to the quarterfinals where they fell to Sweden 2-0.

Final Stats:

G-A-PTS (GP)

Team USA

Hannah Bilka (F): 4-3-7 (7)

Alex Carpenter (F): 3-3-6 (7)

Hilary Knight (F): 3-3-6 (7)

Cayla Barnes (D): 1-0-1 (7)

Team Canada

Julia Gosling (F): 3-2-5 (7)

Team Czechia

Aneta Tejralová (D): 0-0-0 (5)

Seattle fans can welcome their Torrent Olympians back home as the PWHL 2025-2026 season resumes on February 27 (7 p.m. PT) at Climate Pledge Arena vs. the Toronto Sceptres. Tickets are available at seattletorrent.com/tickets.







