Leslie Scores Twice to Lead Ottawa to Last-Minute Victory against Seattle

Published on January 29, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

OTTAWA, ON - Rebecca Leslie scored twice in the third period, including the game-tying and game-winning goals, to lift the Ottawa Charge to a 4-2 comeback win over the Seattle Torrent at TD Place on Wednesday night. Seattle captain Hilary Knight opened the scoring at 5:40 of the second period with her third goal of the season and 50th career point, with Jessie Eldridge providing the assist. Ottawa pulled even 2:02 into the third period as Fanuza Kadirova notched her fourth of the campaign. The visitors regained the lead at 10:03 of the third as Eldridge hit the scoresheet for the second time in the contest, lifting a top-shelf wrist shot over the glove of Charge goaltender Gwyneth Philips. With just over five minutes remaining, Leslie scored the first of her two markers, tying the game by finishing a passing sequence from Sarah Wozniewicz and Brianne Jenner with a tip-in on the rush. With the assist, Jenner joined Knight as the sixth player in PWHL history to reach 50 career points. Leslie's second goal came in dramatic fashion as the Charge found themselves on the power play with less than a minute remaining. The forward fired a shot from the top of the circle through the pads of Seattle netminder Corinne Schroeder to give Ottawa its first lead of the game with just 30 seconds remaining, sending the home crowd into a frenzy. Just 13 seconds later, Emily Clark added an insurance goal to seal the victory for the Charge. Ottawa has now won four straight games at TD Place and hold onto fifth place in the standings. Phillips made 24 saves to earn her eighth win of the season, while Schroeder stopped 26 shots for Seattle.

The PWHL will pause game action from Jan. 29 through Feb. 26 for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, with 61 players from all eight PWHL teams set to compete, representing eight countries.

Charge Head Coach Carla MacLeod on whether Rebecca Leslie should have been considered for Team Canada: "I'm not in that realm, but I know this league is providing a stage for players to show what they can do at the top level of our game. What Rebecca has been able to accomplish in the first 16 games for us is nothing short of impressive. But what I love the most about her is just her fire. She's a fiery player, she's competitive, she's getting that puck on her stick and she's helping us create chances, if not scoring goals."

Ottawa captain Brianne Jenner on winning on her Bobblehead night: "Yeah, it's fun, but obviously I think regardless of the bobbleheads or not, we needed those three points, and I thought we really hung in there and found a way. We've been really great in the third period this season and I think we did again tonight."

Torrent forward Danielle Serdachny's reflections on playing in Ottawa: "It was a great game I thought from both teams. Obviously, when you're coming back to the place you played for [your] rookie season, I thought it would be a little bit emotional. So, I'd say my emotions were probably running a little bit high there near the end too, but it's nice to be back - nice to see old friends and play in front of these Ottawa fans. I know they [Ottawa fans] take a lot of pride in how they rally around the team, so it was nice to play in front of them, but unfortunately, we couldn't get the win there."

Seattle Head Coach Steve O'Rourke's reflections on the first half of the season going into the Olympic break: "There's lots of things we like every single night. I think that we're being tested is what it is - that's the biggest thing. There are some bounces that could go our way, but again, I like the play. We step up in that neutral zone, we bust up that play, and it hits a skate, goes up in the air, hits their stick, and goes that way. It could go the other way...those are those bounces, and we're going to earn those bounces. I think there's lots of good things that we do night-in, night-out. The way Dachs [Serdachny] is coming, the way Jessie [Eldridge] is playing, there are so many positive things for this group. We'll just get ready for that second half. It's a nice time for the break. We'll go back to that foundation for a month here and get ready for that second half."

The Charge have won a team record four straight games at TD Place and five of seven overall at their primary home venue this season. During the current streak, they have outscored opponents 16-8, and in all five home wins, the team has outscored opponents 21-9.

Two goals in 13 seconds set a new team record for the Charge and rank third all-time in PWHL history. The league's fastest two-goal sequences have both occurred in the past six days: Vancouver scored two goals in 11 seconds on Jan. 22, and Minnesota followed with two goals in 12 seconds on Jan. 25.

Ottawa became the second team this season to score four goals in a third period. They were on the losing side of four goals in the final frame of their home opener against New York on Nov. 22.

This was the Charge's fourth win when trailing after two periods, two more third period comebacks than any other team in the PWHL.

Seattle has lost all but one of their seven games away from Climate Pledge Arena this season (0-1-1-5) and have not scored more than two goals in their last four games away from home.

Rebecca Leslie recorded the second multi-goal game of her career, following a two-goal outing on Dec. 23, 2025, against Toronto that also produced a power play game-winner. The Ottawa native adds to her career-best totals with eight goals and 14 points, second on the Charge.

Hilary Knight's second-period tally was the 50th point of her PWHL career. The Torrent captain has 24 goals and 26 assists in 68 career games and became the fifth player to reach the half-century mark in league history, joining teammate Alex Carpenter who hit the milestone on Jan. 3 against Toronto. Tonight's goal was Knight's third of the season and her second in the last three games, giving her 10 points on the campaign, second on the Torrent. All three of the U.S. Olympian's goals this season have come on the advantage - the second-most in the PWHL this season - and her seven career power-play goals are tied for fourth-most all-time.

Brianne Jenner recorded an assist to become the sixth player in PWHL history to reach the 50-point mark. The Charge captain now has 24 goals and 26 assists in 68 career games - identical to Knight's career totals in games played, goals, and assists. Through 16 games this season, the Canadian Olympian has 15 points (8G, 7A), leading all Ottawa players and tied for second in the PWHL at the conclusion of the game.

Gwyneth Philips earned her eighth win of the season, sitting just one behind co-leaders Ann-Renée Desbiens (MTL) and Aerin Frankel (BOS), who also recorded victories tonight. The goaltender made 26 saves on 28 shots after facing 30 or more shots in each of her previous three starts. The U.S. Olympian leads the league with 450 shots against - 30 more than the next-highest goaltender - and has posted a .929 save percentage through 14 games.

Emily Clark recorded a goal and an assist in the last 30 seconds of play for her first multi-point game of the season, doubling her point total to four (2G, 2A). Her production tonight matched the total she entered the game with through her first 15 contests. After posting just one point through her first 13 games, the Canadian Olympian now has three points (1G, 2A) over her last three games. She also set game-high and season-high marks with four hits and seven shots.

Jessie Eldridge extended her goal scoring streak to three games and now has six points in her last three contests, and eight points in her last five after starting the 2025-26 campaign with two points in her first nine games. With 10 points on the season, Eldridge sits tied for second in both team points and goals (5). The forward is now tied for eighth in all-time PWHL scoring, recording 48 points (21G, 27A) in 68 career games.

Fanuza Kadirova scored for the second straight game for the first time in her PWHL career. The Russian sixth-round pick now has four goals on the season, third on the Charge, giving her six points through her first 14 career PWHL games.

Kateřina Mrázová provided the assist on a Kadirova tally for the second straight contest and has a two-game point streak for the first time this season (2A) and three assists in her last four games. The longest point streak of the Czech Olympian's career came in the PWHL's inaugural season when she hit the scoresheet in six straight contests (Feb. 21 - Mar. 10, 2024), compiling 10 points (4G, 6A).

Danielle Serdachny's third-period assist was her first helper since Nov. 21, Seattle's inaugural game against Vancouver. The second-year forward now has four points (2G, 2A) in 14 games this season, halfway to her rookie total of eight points (2G, 6A) recorded in 30 regular-season games with Ottawa.

Charge rookies Rory Guilday and Sarah Wozniewicz each recorded third-period assists and remain first and second in team rookie scoring, respectively. Guilday's assist was her seventh of the season, one shy of the rookie lead held by Minnesota's Kendall Cooper, and is tied for fifth in rookie points. Wozniewicz now has seven points (3G, 4A) on the year, tied for seventh among PWHL rookies.

Gabbie Hughes recorded her seventh assist of the season, tying her with Guilday and Jenner for the team lead in assists. She ranks third on the Charge in points with nine through 14 games.

Jocelyne Larocque picked up her fifth assist, and point, of the season, providing the helper on Clark's third-period tally. In her sixteenth game of the season, the Canadian Olympian is now just two shy of her 2024-25 point total of seven assists across 30 regular-season games with Toronto and Ottawa - and has already matched her five-assist total from last season with the Charge, achieved in 24 regular-season games.

Corinne Schroeder has now faced 30 or more shots in two straight starts and three of her eight games overall. This was the first time this season she suffered a regulation loss when allowing four goals, previously winning against Toronto on Jan. 20 and losing in overtime to Vancouver on Nov. 21.

After review from on-ice officials in consultation with the PWHL Central Situation Room, Charge forward Peyton Hemp was assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct for Checking from Behind at 1:09 of the second period.

The Winter Olympics women's ice hockey tournament is set to take place from Feb 5. until Feb. 19. For the latest news throughout the tournament, visit the PWHL's Milano Cortina 2026 Hub here.

1. Rebecca Leslie (OTT) 2G

2. Jessie Eldridge (SEA) 1G, 1A

3. Brianne Jenner (OTT) 1A

Ottawa: 22 PTS (4-5-0-7) - 5th Place

Seattle: 16 PTS (4-1-2-7) - 8th Place

Seattle: Friday, Feb. 27 vs. Toronto at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET

Ottawa: Saturday, Feb 28 vs. Boston at 2 p.m. ET







