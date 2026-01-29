Three-Goal First Period Propels Frost to 4-1 Win over Goldeneyes

ST. PAUL, MN - The Minnesota Frost jumped to a quick three-goal lead in the first period, backed by a 31/32 save night by Maddie Rooney, to overtake the Vancouver Goldeneyes 4-1 at Grand Casino Arena on the final day of PWHL play before the league breaks for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Six 2026 Olympians hit the scoresheet in the matchup, led by Britta Curl-Salemme's two-goal night and Taylor Heise's two-point performance where she became the seventh player to reach the league's 50-point mark. But it was a rookie who started the action with Kendall Cooper going top corner past Kristen Campbell for her first PWHL goal at 4:57 into the first. Curl-Salemme's first marker followed at 17:07, a deflected shot from the top of the circle, with Kelly Pannek knocking Mae Batherson's power play shot in with just one second left in the period. Michelle Karvinen brought some momentum back to Vancouver with her 12:35 tip from Sarah Nurse, but Curl-Salemme ended the game with a 19:26 empty-netter to send the two teams into the Olympic break.

The win lifted Minnesota over Montréal to second overall in the standings, while Vancouver slipped to sixth after Ottawa came from behind to beat Seattle in regulation tonight. The PWHL will pause game action from Jan. 29 through Feb. 26 for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, with 61 players from all eight PWHL teams set to compete, representing eight countries. On March 1, Minnesota visits Montréal and Vancouver begins a five-game homestand against Toronto in a second half stretch that sees them host eight of 14 remaining games at Pacific Coliseum.

QUOTES

Frost rookie defender Kendall Cooper on her first goal: "It feels good to score my first goal. It started with a great forecheck from Katy [Knoll] and her line getting going. For some reason I was down low and it just bounced to me, so it was nice to get the goal and get that off my back."

Minnesota goaltender Maddie Rooney on the change in her game this season: "I wasn't happy where I started the season. [Coach Ken Klee] says it was goal support. I take some of that on my shoulders too, but these past few games - as he alluded to - it's easier to play when we get up three goals like today. I think it's having that confidence in myself and knowing that it's going to be a long season. There's going to be ups and downs, and just having confidence in my team, as they do in me."

Vancouver defender Claire Thompson on how the PWHL has prepared her for Milano Cortina: "The run up to the Olympics this year with the PWHL looks very different than any year in history. We're really lucky to be able to play best-on-best women's hockey all season long; in the seasons leading up to the Olympics in the past, the national teams have centralized together. So, I'm really excited for the product that will be on display at the Olympics in a week."

Goldeneyes Head Coach Brian Idalski on Michelle Karvinen's goal and the line of Karvinen, Sarah Nurse and Tereza Vanišová: "They've been playing well. Nurse made a great pass and [Karvinen] was able to cash in on that. I'm looking forward to that group post-Olympics and as they build more chemistry and get a little bit more comfortable with each other."

NOTABLES

Minnesota has points in six straight games (3-1-2-0) for just the second time in team history, matching a six-game run during the inaugural season (3-2-1-0) from Feb. 27 to Mar. 24, 2024.

The Frost have scored 10 goals in their last two games, the most by any team in consecutive games this season.

Minnesota scored three goals in the first period for the second time this season (also Dec. 2 at Ottawa). Vancouver is the only other team to score three goals in the first period this season (Dec. 6 vs. New York).

Vancouver is still searching for their first road win at an opponent's primary home venue. Both of their road wins have come in Takeover Tour games in Detroit and Denver.

The Goldeneyes outshot the Frost 32-22, just the third time they have outshot an opponent this season. The Frost have won four of the seven games they have been outshot this season.

Maddie Rooney has won three straight starts for the first time since her opening three games of the 2024-25 season (Dec. 4-19). Her two best performances have come against Vancouver, allowing just one goal in both starts (also Dec. 27).

Kendall Cooper became the sixth rookie defender to reach the back of the net this season. Her ninth point (1G, 8A) put her alone at the top of the PWHL leaderboard in scoring by a first-year blue-liner. After tallying seven assists in six consecutive games (Dec. 21 to Jan. 4), the Frost's first-round pick once again has points in back-to-back games (1G, 1A) following a three-game scoring drought.

Britta Curl-Salemme recorded her sixth and seventh goals for her first multi-goal game of the season, returning to the scoresheet after a two-game drought - her longest of the campaign. The goals brought her points total to 16 in 15 games, surpassing her rookie season total (9G, 6A) across 28 games. The soon-to-be first-time U.S. Olympian is tied for the PWHL lead in scoring with teammates Taylor Heise and captain Kendall Coyne Schofield.

Kelly Pannek extended her career-high point streak to five games with her fourth-straight contest with a goal, tying the Frost alternate captain with Toronto's Daryl Watts for the longest goal scoring streak of the season. The two-time Olympian's eight goals on the campaign, including three on the power play, surpasses her combined total in 54 regular-season games across her first two PWHL seasons.

Taylor Heise became the seventh player to reach the PWHL's 50-career point mark with her 12th assist of the season, then added her 13th helper for fifth multi-assist game of the season to bring her career total to 36. The third-year forward heads to her first Olympic Winter Games on a league-leading six game active point streak (2G, 8A), the best of her career (previously five games from Dec. 4 to 28, 2024).

Michelle Karvinen has goals in back-to-back games for the first time in her PWHL career, and a new career high of three consecutive games on the scoresheet. The Finnish Olympian's sixth point of the season brings her into a tie for fifth on the Goldeneyes in scoring.

Sarah Nurse matched her career-high points streak with her second assist and sixth point of the season across five consecutive games. The run dates back to the first game of the season and ties the alternate captain's record set from Jan. 25 to Mar. 23, 2025 (2G, 4A). As the forward prepares to represent Canada at her third Olympic Winter Games, the stretch places her one game behind Heise for the PWHL's longest active streak.

Brooke Becker recorded her first PWHL point, a secondary helper on Curl-Salemme's first goal in her 14th game, becoming the ninth rookie defender in the league to get on the scoresheet this season. The Frost's sixth-round pick out of Providence finished her NCAA career third all-time in program history with 163 games played and served as alternate captain in her final season.

Grace Zumwinkle is one point away from her 2024-25 total, recorded across 22 games, with her ninth of the season, coming from her third assist, the primary helper on Pannek's goal. The third-year Frost forward has points in back-to-back games for the third time this season as she departs to represent USA at her second Olympic Winter Games.

Mae Batherson's eighth assist of the season brings her into a tie with teammate Cooper for the most among the league's defenders, and her 10 points are just one shy of Boston's Megan Keller. After snapping a three-game scoreless stretch last game, the second-year Frost blue liner has points in back-to-back games for the first time since her league-leading six-game stretch from Dec. 19 to Jan. 4.

Abby Hustler's eighth point and sixth assist of the season came as the primary helper on Curl-Salemme's empty-netter, bringing her tied for fourth in the rookie scoring race. With points in back-to-back games for the second time this season (also Dec. 27-30), half of the Canadian forward's assists have come in the Frost's last two games.

Kristen Campbell is still looking for consecutive wins as a member of the Goldeneyes, alternating between losses and wins in her five starts. The 21 shots she faced tonight were a season low.

Sophie Jaques led all skaters with five shots on goal and leads all defenders with 56, 13 more than the next highest total at the position.

Denisa Křížová exited the game in the third after a hit but returned to the bench before the end of the game.

The Winter Olympics women's ice hockey tournament is set to take place from Feb 5. until Feb. 19. For the latest news throughout the tournament, visit the PWHL's Milano Cortina 2026 Hub here. 

THREE STARS

1. Maddie Rooney (MIN) 31/32 SVS

2. Kendall Cooper (MIN) 1G

3. Britta Curl-Salemme (MIN) 2G

STANDINGS

Minnesota: 28 PTS (6-2-3-3) - 2nd Place

Vancouver: 19 PTS (5-1-2-8) - 6th Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Minnesota: Sunday, Mar. 1 at Montréal at 7 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT / 4 p.m. PT

Vancouver: Sunday, Mar. 1 vs. Toronto at 4 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. PT







