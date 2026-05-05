Frost Activate Madison Bizal on 10-Day Contract

Published on May 5, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Minnesota Frost News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The Minnesota Frost announced today that defender Madison Bizal has been activated from the team's Reserve Player list and signed to a 10-day contract, providing depth on the blue line for the Frost for the duration of the semifinal series of the 2026 Walter Cup Playoffs, presented by SharkNinja.

Bizal amassed two assists in 16 appearances during the regular season, tallying her first Frost point on an assist to Grace Zumwinkle for a game-opening goal against the New York Sirens on Mar. 15. Prior to joining the team, the Elk River, MN, native spent the 2024-25 season with SDE HF of the SDHL and played the inaugural PWHL season with Montréal as the team's eighth-round draft pick. She recorded two assists in 21 regular-season games for Montréal and contributed one assist in three playoff appearances.

The Frost take on the Montréal Victoire today at 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT) at Place Bell for Game 2 of the semifinals. The series will continue at Grand Casino Arena on Thursday, May 7, for Game 3 at 6 p.m. CT. If necessary, Game 4 will be played the following day, May 8, with puck drop set for 7:30 pm CT in St. Paul. The Frost lead the series 1-0.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from May 5, 2026

Frost Activate Madison Bizal on 10-Day Contract - Minnesota Frost

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