Six Toronto Sceptres Medal at Olympic Winter Games
Published on February 19, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
Toronto Sceptres News Release
TORONTO - With immense pride, the Toronto Sceptres organization applaud all nine athletes and six staff members who participated in the Women's Hockey Tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. The Sceptres would like to send special congratulations to the six athletes and six staff members representing Canada on bringing home a silver medal!
Canada
Canada gave it their all in the final game, winning a silver medal after a hard-fought game against the United States with a 2-1 decision in overtime. After a scoreless first period, Canada began the second frame on the penalty kill. Renata Fast got the puck up to Laura Stacey who flew down the ice with Kristin O'Neill, who made a quick move and got the team on the board. The United States tied the game late in the third period before winning 4:07 into extra time.
Daryl Watts ended the tournament as Canada's scoring leader, and tied for third in the tournament overall.
Preliminary Round Results:
Feb. 7 vs. Switzerland, 4-0 win
Feb. 9 vs. Czechia, 5-1 win
Feb. 10 vs. United States, 5-0 loss
Feb. 12 vs. Finland, 5-0 win
Quarterfinal Result:
Feb. 14 vs. Germany, 5-1 win
Semifinal Result:
Feb. 16 vs. Switzerland, 2-1 win
Gold Medal Game:
Feb. 19 vs. United States, 2-1 loss (OT)
Final Scoring:
Renata Fast 7 GP, 0-4-4 PTS, 2 PIM
Emma Maltais 7 GP, 0-2-2 PTS, 4 PIM
Ella Shelton 7 GP, 0-3-3 PTS, 2 PIM
Natalie Spooner 7 GP, 1-0-1 PTS, 0 PIM
Blayre Turnbull 7 GP, 1-1-2 PTS, 6 PIM
Daryl Watts 7 GP, 2-6-8 PTS, 2 PIM
Sceptres staff: Gina Kingsbury (General Manager), Troy Ryan (Head Coach), Brad Kirkwood (Goaltending Coach), Stef Thomson (Assistant Coach, Video), Alana Goulden (Equipment Manager), Daniel Tkaczuk (Performance Coach Consultant)
Sweden
Sceptres Anna Kjellbin and Sara Hjalmarsson helped Sweden to a fourth place finish at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. The Tre Kronor fell in the Bronze Medal Game to Switzerland in overtime, but the group showed that their program is back and pushing up the world rankings as they were the only team from Group B to advance past the Quarterfinals.
Preliminary Round Results:
Feb. 5 vs. Germany, 4-2 win
Feb. 7 vs. Italy, 6-1 win
Feb. 8 vs. France, 4-0 win
Feb. 10 vs. Japan, 4-0 win
Quarterfinal Result:
Feb. 13 vs. Czechia, 2-0 win
Semifinal Result:
Feb. 16 vs. United States, 5-0 loss
Bronze Medal Game:
Feb. 19 vs. Switzerland, 2-1 loss (OT)
Final Scoring:
Sara Hjalmarsson 7 GP, 2-3-5 PTS, 6 PIM
Anna Kjellbin 7 GP, 0-2-2 PTS, 8 PIM
Italy
Preliminary Round Results:
Feb. 5 vs. France, 4-1 win
Feb. 7 vs. Sweden, 6-1 loss
Feb. 9 vs. Japan, 3-2 win
Feb. 10 vs. Germany, 2-1 loss
Quarterfinal Result:
Feb. 13 vs. United States, 6-0 loss
Final Scoring:
Kristin Della Rovere 5 GP, 2-2-4 PTS, 2 PIM
