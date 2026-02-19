Six Toronto Sceptres Medal at Olympic Winter Games

Published on February 19, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Toronto Sceptres News Release







TORONTO - With immense pride, the Toronto Sceptres organization applaud all nine athletes and six staff members who participated in the Women's Hockey Tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. The Sceptres would like to send special congratulations to the six athletes and six staff members representing Canada on bringing home a silver medal!

Canada

Canada gave it their all in the final game, winning a silver medal after a hard-fought game against the United States with a 2-1 decision in overtime. After a scoreless first period, Canada began the second frame on the penalty kill. Renata Fast got the puck up to Laura Stacey who flew down the ice with Kristin O'Neill, who made a quick move and got the team on the board. The United States tied the game late in the third period before winning 4:07 into extra time.

Daryl Watts ended the tournament as Canada's scoring leader, and tied for third in the tournament overall.

Preliminary Round Results:

Feb. 7 vs. Switzerland, 4-0 win

Feb. 9 vs. Czechia, 5-1 win

Feb. 10 vs. United States, 5-0 loss

Feb. 12 vs. Finland, 5-0 win

Quarterfinal Result:

Feb. 14 vs. Germany, 5-1 win

Semifinal Result:

Feb. 16 vs. Switzerland, 2-1 win

Gold Medal Game:

Feb. 19 vs. United States, 2-1 loss (OT)

Final Scoring:

Renata Fast 7 GP, 0-4-4 PTS, 2 PIM

Emma Maltais 7 GP, 0-2-2 PTS, 4 PIM

Ella Shelton 7 GP, 0-3-3 PTS, 2 PIM

Natalie Spooner 7 GP, 1-0-1 PTS, 0 PIM

Blayre Turnbull 7 GP, 1-1-2 PTS, 6 PIM

Daryl Watts 7 GP, 2-6-8 PTS, 2 PIM

Sceptres staff: Gina Kingsbury (General Manager), Troy Ryan (Head Coach), Brad Kirkwood (Goaltending Coach), Stef Thomson (Assistant Coach, Video), Alana Goulden (Equipment Manager), Daniel Tkaczuk (Performance Coach Consultant)

Sweden

Sceptres Anna Kjellbin and Sara Hjalmarsson helped Sweden to a fourth place finish at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. The Tre Kronor fell in the Bronze Medal Game to Switzerland in overtime, but the group showed that their program is back and pushing up the world rankings as they were the only team from Group B to advance past the Quarterfinals.

Preliminary Round Results:

Feb. 5 vs. Germany, 4-2 win

Feb. 7 vs. Italy, 6-1 win

Feb. 8 vs. France, 4-0 win

Feb. 10 vs. Japan, 4-0 win

Quarterfinal Result:

Feb. 13 vs. Czechia, 2-0 win

Semifinal Result:

Feb. 16 vs. United States, 5-0 loss

Bronze Medal Game:

Feb. 19 vs. Switzerland, 2-1 loss (OT)

Final Scoring:

Sara Hjalmarsson 7 GP, 2-3-5 PTS, 6 PIM

Anna Kjellbin 7 GP, 0-2-2 PTS, 8 PIM

Italy

Preliminary Round Results:

Feb. 5 vs. France, 4-1 win

Feb. 7 vs. Sweden, 6-1 loss

Feb. 9 vs. Japan, 3-2 win

Feb. 10 vs. Germany, 2-1 loss

Quarterfinal Result:

Feb. 13 vs. United States, 6-0 loss

Final Scoring:

Kristin Della Rovere 5 GP, 2-2-4 PTS, 2 PIM







