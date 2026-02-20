Fleet Players Keller and Müller Score Overtime Game Winners to Secure Gold and Bronze Medals

Published on February 19, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







BOSTON, MA - Four members of the Fleet are returning to Boston with new Olympic hardware from Milano Cortina 2026 as both Team USA and Team Switzerland secured victories on Thursday. In thrilling overtime finishes, Fleet captain Megan Keller scored the game-winning goal as Team USA's Aerin Frankel, Keller, and Haley Winn captured gold with a 2-1 win over Canada. Meanwhile, Alina Müller, alternate captain for the Fleet, scored in overtime to secure bronze for Switzerland with a 2-1 victory over Sweden.

KELLER SCORES GOLDEN GOAL FOR TEAM USA; FRANKEL GOES 5-0

Canada had a 1-0 lead at the 57:56 mark of the gold medal match, but Team USA and Seattle Torrent Captain Hilary Knight scored the equalizer - assisted by Keller and fellow defender Laila Edwards - to send the game to overtime. Just four minutes into extra time, Keller played hero, scoring the game-winning goal to secure Team USA's third gold medal in Olympic women's hockey history. Keller anchored the American blueline throughout the games, and with two points in the final contest, she finished the tournament tied for the scoring lead with nine points (3G,6A).

Fleet star goaltender Aerin Frankel started in net for Team USA for the fifth time during the Olympic Winter Games, stopping 30 shots against Canada. Frankel, nicknamed 'The Green Monster', finished her Winter Olympic Games debut with a perfect 5-0 record, breaking the all-time Olympic record for most shutouts in a single tournament (3). The 26-year-old Fleet goaltender also had a 0.39 goals-against average and a .980 save percentage on route to her first Olympic Gold Medal.

MÜLLER MAKES HISTORY - AGAIN

Making history once again, Müller scored the overtime game-winning goal with only a minute left in overtime to secure Switzerland's second bronze medal in Olympic Winter Games history. Müller was only 15 years old the last time Switzerland medaled at the Olympics, again off her game-winning goal.

Throughout the tournament, Müller became Switzerland's all-time Olympic goal scoring leader, breaking the record previously held by Stefanie Marty (13), and tied the tournament in goals scored with four. Now with 16 Olympic goals, the Fleet alternate captain ranks fourth all-time in career goals in women's hockey at the Winter Olympics. She also finished the tournament tied for seventh all-time in career points (29) and games played (26). Müller, 27-years-old, was named to the Media All-Star Team as one of the tournament's top three forwards.

FLEET OLYMPIC STATS

Skaters: G-A-PTS (GP)

Goaltender: GP - W - GAA - SVS - SV% - SO

Team USA

Aerin Frankel (G): 5GP - 5 - 0.39 - 97 - 0.980 - 3

Megan Keller (D): 3-6-9 (7GP)

Haley Winn (D): 1-3-4 (7GP)

Team Czechia

Daniela Pejšová (D): 0-0-0 (5GP)

Team Finland

Susanna Tapani (F): 0-0-0 (4GP)

Team Germany

Laura Kluge (F): 3-4-7 (5GP)

Team Switzerland

Alina Müller (F): 4-2-6 (7GP)

WHAT'S NEXT?

The Fleet return from Olympic break on a five-game road stretch beginning in Ottawa to face the Charge on Feb. 28 at 2:00 p.m. ET at TD Place. Boston's next home game will be on Mar. 17, St. Patrick's Day, facing off against the Toronto Sceptres at 7:00 p.m. ET at Agganis Arena.

For more information on Single-Game Tickets, Season Ticket Memberships, Mini-Packs and more, visit the Fleet's website. Sign up for the Boston Fleet newsletter, The Signal, here to make sure you don't miss a moment.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from February 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.