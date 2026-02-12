Boston Fleet Highlights During Preliminary Round of Olympic Winter Games

Published on February 12, 2026

Boston Fleet News Release







BOSTON, MA - Seven members of the Boston Fleet made their mark during the preliminary round of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 including Team USA's Aerin Frankel, Megan Keller and Haley Winn; Czechia's Daniela Pejšová; Finland's Susanna Tapani; Germany's Laura Kluge; and Switzerland's Alina Müller. Fleet players contributed across all positions as the tournament advanced to the quarterfinal stage.

OLYMPIC LEADERSHIP FROM THE FLEET

Three Fleet players were named Alternate Captains for their respective national teams. Megan Keller (USA), Alina Müller (SUI) and Laura Kluge (GER) were appointed to their countries' leadership groups prior to the start of the tournament.

FIRST OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES GOALS

Three Fleet players earned their first career Olympic Winter Games goals throughout the preliminary round: Laura Kluge (Feb. 7 v. JAP), Megan Keller (Feb. 7 v. FIN) and Haley Winn (Feb. 9 v. SUI).

Kluge scored her first Olympic goal in a 4-point performance against Japan as the alternate captain helped Germany defeat Japan 5-2. While defending Team USA's blueline, both Keller and Winn found the back of the net in back-to-back 5-0 shutouts over Finland (Feb. 7) and Switzerland (Feb. 9).

KLUGE TIED FOR TOURNAMENT LEAD IN POINTS

After the preliminary round, Kluge leads the tournament in points with seven (3G, 4A). Kluge earned over half of those points against Japan (1G, 3A) but continued to light the lamp on Feb. 9, scoring the opening power-play goal against France. Germany went on to win 2-1 in overtime.

Kluge scored the game-winning goal against Italy with just 1:29 left in the third period to clinch Germany's spot in the quarterfinals.

FRANKEL POSTS .978 SAVE PERCENTAGE

Starting off her first Olympic Winter Games strong, Frankel earned her first win with 13 saves on Feb. 5 against Czechia. Throughout the rest of the preliminary round, Frankel only allowed one goal while starting in net for Team USA three times, earning three wins, including two shutouts and a 0.978 save percentage.

During the highly anticipated USA vs. CAN match-up, Frankel stopped all 20 shots to record the first shutout victory, and largest margin of victory, against Canada in Olympic women's hockey history.

MÜLLER SETS SWITZERLAND RECORD FOR MOST OLYMPIC GOALS

After scoring twice in the preliminary round (Feb. 6 v. CZE and Feb. 10 v. FIN), Müller became Switzerland's all-time Olympic goal scoring leader, breaking the record previously held by Stefanie Marty (13). Securing this record made her one of just nine players with 14 or more career goals and 10 players with 26 or more career points.

PRELIMINARY STATS

Skaters: G-A-PTS (GP)

Goaltender: GP - W - GAA - SVS - SV% - SO

Team USA

Aerin Frankel (G): 3GP - 3 - 0.33 - 44 - 0.978 - 2

Megan Keller (D): 1-3-4 (4GP)

Haley Winn (D): 1-1-2 (4GP)

Team Czechia

Daniela Pejšová (D): 0-0-0 (4GP)

Team Finland

Susanna Tapani (F): 0-0-0 (3GP)

Team Germany

Laura Kluge (F): 3-4-7 (4GP)

Team Switzerland

Alina Müller (F): 2-1-3 (4GP)

WHAT'S NEXT?

Quarterfinals are set to begin on Feb. 13 at 10:40 a.m. ET with Team Czechia facing off against Team Sweden.

Fri., Feb. 13

10:40 a.m. ET - Team Czechia v. Team Sweden

3:10 p.m. ET - Team USA v. Team Italy

Sat., Feb. 14

10:40 a.m. ET - Team Canada v. Team Germany

3:10 p.m. ET - Team Finland v. Team Switzerland

Fans are encouraged to visit The Ultimate Away Game - PWHL's Olympic Hub for watch party updates, player schedules, and Olympic Winter Games coverage throughout the tournament.

For more information on Single-Game Tickets, Season Ticket Memberships, Mini-Packs and more, visit the Fleet's website.







