Recap of New York Sirens Performance in the Preliminary Round of Olympic Winter Games
Published on February 12, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
New York Sirens News Release
NEW YORK -- Six members of the New York Sirens made noise during the preliminary round of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Sirens skaters Sarah Fillier and Kristin O'Neill of Canada, Kristýna Kaltounková of Czechia, Maja Nylén Persson of Sweden, and Nicole Vallario of Switzerland and goaltender Kayle Osborne of Canada all contributed to their team's advancing as the tournament advances into the quarterfinal stage.
SEASONED PRESENCE RETURNS TO THE OLYMPIC STAGE
Three Sirens players returned to the Olympic Winter Games representing their respective countries - Sarah Fillier (CAN), Maja Nylén Persson (SWE), and Nicole Vallario (SUI). Fillier, in her second Olympics, scored twice, adding two assists, and became just the 20th woman to reach the 10-goal mark in Olympic Winter Games history. Meanwhile, three-time Olympian Nylén Persson added two assists from Sweden's blueline, and two-time Olympian Vallario provided solid minutes for Switzerland through preliminary play.
FIRST OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES
Kristýna Kaltounková (CZE) and Kristin O'Neill (CAN) have each made their Olympic Winter Games debut in Milano Cortina, delivering immediate contributions for their respective national teams. Kaltounková recorded her first Olympic goal on Feb. 6 against Switzerland, while O'Neill found the back of the net for the first time on Feb. 9 against Czechia and again on Feb. 12 against Finland.
Kayle Osborne (CAN) is also representing her country in Milano Cortina, earning her first Olympic team selection. The netminder dressed for Canada's matchup against Switzerland, marking her official Olympic debut roster appearance.
PRELIMINARY STATS
Skaters: G-A-PTS (GP)
Goaltender: GP - W - GAA - SVS - SV% - SO
Team Canada
Sarah Fillier (F): 2-2-4 (4GP)
Kristin O'Neill (F): 2-1-3 (4GP)
Kayle Osborne: (G): 0GP - 0 - 0.00 - 00 - 0.000 - 0
Team Czechia
Kristýna Kaltounková (F): 1-1-2 (4GP)
Team Sweden
Maja Nylén Persson (D): 0-2-2 (4GP)
Team Switzerland
Nicole Vallario (D): 0-0-0 (4GP)
WHAT'S NEXT?
Quarterfinals are set to begin on Feb. 13 at 10:40 a.m. ET with Team Czechia facing off against Team Sweden.
Fri., Feb. 13
10:40 a.m. EST - Czechia v. Sweden
3:10 p.m. ET - Team USA v. Italy
Sat., Feb. 14
10:40 a.m. EST - Team Canada v. Team Germany
3:10 p.m. EST - Team Finland v. Team Switzerland
Fans are encouraged to visit The Ultimate Away Game - PWHL's Olympic Hub for watch party updates, player schedules, and Olympic Winter Games coverage throughout the tournament.
