Toronto Sceptres Visit Holland Bloorview to Support Capes for Kids

Published on February 12, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

TORONTO -- Players from the Toronto Sceptres spent Tuesday, Feb. 10 visiting children, families and staff at Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital to support their Capes for Kids fundraising campaign. This marks the team's second year taking part in the organization's annual campaign, which is celebrating its 10th year. Funds raised go toward vital research, programs, and services for the hospital and increase access to pediatric disability care in Canada.

The players-Jesse Compher, Maggie Connors, Clair DeGeorge, Emma Gentry and Savannah Harmon-visited patients in their rooms, learning more about their interests and hobbies before congregating in common space to play games, sign autographs and meet with more patients, families and staff.

Quotes

"The Capes for Kids fundraiser is such a great way for our team to be involved in the community and help raise funds for Holland Bloorview. This is actually my second year supporting the kids at Holland Bloorview. After visiting last year with my team, I realized how much these kids enjoy our visits. I knew I wanted to be a part of this amazing hospital and also increase awareness for the great work they do at Holland Bloorview." -- Jesse Compher, Toronto Sceptres forward

"We are excited to welcome the Toronto Sceptres back to support our 10th annual Capes for Kids campaign. This campaign has raised nearly $8 million in support of programs and services and cutting-edge research that will increase access to pediatric disability care across Canada. We're inviting everyone across the city to unleash their inner superhero, don a cape, and help us shape a brighter, more inclusive future for children and youth. Visit www.capes.ca to learn more!" -- Molly McKeown, Vice President, Partnerships at Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation







