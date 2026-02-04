New York Sirens Elle Hartje Joins Hockey in New Jersey as Organization's First Female Ambassador

February 4, 2026

NEWARK, NJ -- The New York Sirens today announced that forward Elle Hartje has joined Hockey in New Jersey Inc. (HNJ) as the organization's first-ever female ambassador, marking a significant step forward in expanding access, visibility, and opportunity for girls and women in the sport across the state.

In her role, Hartje will work closely with Hockey in New Jersey to support grassroots initiatives, youth programming, and community engagement efforts, while serving as a visible role model for the next generation of players. Hartje's appointment underscores the Sirens' commitment to growing the game locally and strengthening the connection between professional women's hockey and New Jersey's hockey community.

"Hockey has shaped who I am-it's given me confidence, purpose, and a community that feels

like family," said Hartje. "My goal as an ambassador is to help make that same experience

accessible to everyone, especially girls who may not have seen themselves represented in the

game before. I'm proud to represent Hockey in New Jersey and to support a program that proves

the game's impact reaches far beyond the rink."

Over the past two seasons, the New York Sirens have worked closely with Hockey in New Jersey's girls' hockey program on a range of community initiatives, including the Sirens' Pro Series and Ready, Set, Skate, as well as in-game fan experiences such as Mites on Ice and the Bench and Anthem Buddies programs.

This season alone, Hartje participated in the first Sirens Pro Series event of the 2026 PWHL season in partnership with Hockey in New Jersey, welcoming 45 young girls to Codey Arena and setting a program record for the highest participation in an HNJ event.

"Welcoming Elle Hartje as the first women ambassador for Hockey in New Jersey is a milestone moment for our organization," said co-founders Dennis Ruppe and Keith Veltre. "Elle represents everything we believe the game should stand for-excellence, leadership, and the power to inspire the next generation. As a member of the New York Sirens, Elle has earned respect at the highest level of the sport, and her impact extends far beyond the ice. She is a role model for young athletes throughout New Jersey, especially girls who now see what is possible when opportunity meets dedication."

The NHL Foundation U.S. today announced Hockey in New Jersey as the recipient of the 'Empowerment Grant Program for Girls Hockey.' The $50,000 grant will provide a boost to its existing girls hockey programming which includes Girls Learn to Play, Girls Learn to Skate, Girls Skills, Girls Goalie and Shooting clinics, and High School Girls programs. U.S. Olympic gold medalist and U.S. Women's National Team head scout Haley Skarupa serves as an ambassador for NHL Foundation U.S. and oversees the grant program, reinforcing the NHL Foundation's commitment to expanding access, opportunity, and long-term participation for girls in the sport.







