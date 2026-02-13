Recap of Ottawa Charge Performance in the Preliminary Round of Olympic Winter Games
OTTAWA, ON -- Eight members of the Ottawa Charge made noise during the preliminary round of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Charge players Rory Guilday and Gwyneth Philips of USA, Brianne Jenner, Emily Clark and Jocelyne Larocque of Canada, Kateøina Mrázová of Czechia, Ronja Savolainen and Sanni Ahola of Finland all contributed to their team's advancing as the tournament has reached the quarterfinal stage.
SEASONED PRESENCE RETURNS TO THE OLYMPIC STAGE
Five Charge players returned to the Olympic Winter Games representing their respective countries - Brianne Jenner, Emily Clark, Jocelyne Larocque (CAN), Ronja Savolainen (FIN), and Kateøina Mrázová (CZE). Clark, in her third Olympics, scored twice against Finland in the last game of the round-robin tournament. Meanwhile, Brianne Jenner, in her fourth Olympics, became captain of the Canadian Team after Marie-Philip Poulin went down to injury in the second game against Czechia. She collected two assists in a 5-1 win over Czechia.
FIRST OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES
Rory Guilday and Gwyneth Philips made their Olympic debut with Team USA, Philips earning a split shutout win in her first start, playing 58 minutes and making 20 saves in a 5-0 win against Finland. Goaltender Sanni Ahola also earned her first Olympic win against Switzerland (3-1), while starting three of the four games for Team Finland.
PRELIMINARY STATS
Skaters: G-A-PTS (GP)
Goaltender: GP - W - GAA - SVS - SV% - SO
Team Canada
Brianne Jenner (F): 0-2-2 (4 GP)
Emily Clark (F): 2-0-2 (4 GP)
Jocelyne Larocque (D): 0-0-0 (4GP)
Team Czechia
Katarýna Mrazová (F): 0-1-1 (4GP)
Team USA
Rory Guilday (D): 0-0-0 (4GP)
Gwyneth Philips (G): 1 GP - 1 W - 0,00 GAA - 1,000 % - 1 SO
Team Finland
Ronja Savolainen (D): 0-0-0 (4GP)
Sanni Ahola (G): 3 GP - 1 W - 3,87 GAA -,874 % SV - 0 SO
WHAT'S NEXT?
Quarterfinals are set to begin on Feb. 13 at 10:40 a.m. ET with Team Czechia facing off against Team Sweden.
Fri., Feb. 13
10:40 a.m. EST - Czechia v. Sweden
3:10 p.m. ET - Team USA v. Italy
Sat., Feb. 14
10:40 a.m. EST - Team Canada v. Team Germany
3:10 p.m. EST - Team Finland v. Team Switzerland
Fans are encouraged to visit The Ultimate Away Game - PWHL's Olympic Hub for watch party updates, player schedules, and Olympic Winter Games coverage throughout the tournament.
