New York Sirens to Host Olympic Watch Parties Throughout the olympic Winter Games

Published on February 2, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







NEW YORK -- TheNew York Sirenshave announced that the team will bring the excitement of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 home to fans by hosting a series of Olympic Watch Parties throughout the women's hockey tournament, running from Feb. 5-19. These events offer fans the opportunity to come together and cheer on the six Sirens players representing their countries on the world's biggest winter sports stage.

The Sirens' Olympic Watch Parties feature live game broadcasts, fan activations, and opportunities to engage with the organization.

Watch Party Details:

Friday, Feb. 6

Czechia vs. Switzerland - 8:40 a.m. ET

Mount Pleasant Elementary (New Jersey)

Friday, Feb. 6

Czechia vs. Switzerland - 8:40 a.m. ET

Ridge High School (New Jersey)

Saturday, Feb. 7

USA vs. Finland - 10:40 a.m. ET

Wilka's Bar (New York City)

Saturday, Feb. 7

USA vs. Finland - 10:40 a.m. ET

Switzerland vs. Canada - 3:10 p.m. ET

Varitage Brew Works (Brooklyn, N.Y.)

Sunday, Feb. 8

Czechia vs. Finland - 3:10 p.m. ET

Wilka's Bar (New York City)

Tuesday, Feb. 10

USA vs. Canada - 2:00 p.m. ET

The Game Room at American Dream (Meadowlands, N.J.)

Saturday, Feb. 14

Quarterfinals

The Game Room at American Dream (Meadowlands, N.J.)

Monday, Feb. 16

Semifinals

The Game Room at American Dream (Meadowlands, N.J.)

Thursday, Feb. 19

Gold Medal Game

The Game Room at American Dream (Meadowlands, N.J.)

The Sirens have six players competing in Milano Cortina 2026 - Sarah Fillier, Kayle Osborne, and Kristin O'Neill of Canada, Kristýna Kaltounková of Czechia, Maja Nylén Persson of Sweden, and Nicole Vallario of Switzerland.

"Behind every great athlete is a family that believes," said Sirens General Manager Pascal Daoust. "The New York Sirens family - our fans - plays a powerful role in the journeys of our athletes competing at the Olympics. By coming together, we amplify our energy, our pride, and our support. The performances will be extraordinary, but the moments we create together may be even more unforgettable. Join us at our watch parties and experience the magic as one family."

Fans interested in attending the Watch Parties are encouraged to RSVP via the link HERE and follow the New York Sirens on social media and visit The Ultimate Away Game - PWHL's Olympic Hub for watch party updates, player schedules, and Olympic coverage throughout the tournament.







