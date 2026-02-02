PWHL Celebrates Black History with Games and Activations Across the League

Published on February 2, 2026







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) is proud to celebrate Black History in February and beyond by honoring the legacy, achievements and ongoing contributions of Black athletes, leaders and communities who shape the game on and off the ice.

With PWHL games on a break for the Olympic Winter Games, Black History events take place January through March in local team markets, while the league announces a special Black History Celebration jersey, available beginning February 11 at thepwhl.com/shop.

Black History Celebration Jersey

The specialty jersey features this season's Black History Celebration logo, created in collaboration with Sophia Yeshi (video here), an illustrator and graphic designer whose work explores storytelling, identity and cultural pride through her signature use of vibrant colors, organic shapes and joyful figures, shining a light on Black women, women of color and the LGBTQ+ community. This year's Black History Celebration logo honors the past and envisions the future, celebrating the power, expression and solidarity of Black communities through the following design elements:

Color palette - draws inspiration from Afrofuturism and the Pan-African flag, paying tribute to Black communities and culture

Black women - design highlights Black women as front and center in women's hockey

Sunrise motif - ascending sun represents how the sport and league are on the rise

Stars - a celebration of Black women as shining stars, doubling as a nod to a classic hockey motif

Stylized league name - the PWHL logo has a refreshed while recognizable look to match the overall design

In celebration of Black History Month, the PWHL is also proud to highlight and contribute to Seaside Minor Hockey Association in support of their work providing assistance to visible minority youths in the Greater Toronto Area to play hockey by removing financial barriers and providing a safe, inclusive and high-quality hockey environment. To learn more about and support Seaside Hockey, visit their website here.

Black History Celebration Games and Activations

From January to March, PWHL teams are hosting Black History Celebration games and activations in partnership with local, Black-led community organizations and artists. Five PWHL teams hosted events in January and upcoming games include the New York Sirens on February 26, Ottawa Charge on February 28 and Toronto Sceptres on March 8. Full details available here.

In Montréal, Black culture and creativity took center stage on January 4 with a national anthem performance by Montréal singer Jennifer Lee-Dupuy, intermission music curated by DJ Nelles and a concourse activation around cultural expression hosted by the Montréal Steppers. Jennifer Mathurin read the starting lineup and dropped the ceremonial puck in recognition of her community advocacy and leadership through the Mathurin Family Foundation, which empowers Black youth and families through education, sport and mentorship.

In Boston, the Fleet hosted a pre-game education program led by A Long Talk, focused on anti-racism, inclusivity in sport and accountability in creating safer and more welcoming athletic spaces. At the Fleet's game on January 7, Grammy-nominated vocalist Michelle Brooks-Thompson performed both the pregame national anthem and during the first intermission, while Elaine Weddington Steward, a trailblazer and SVP and Assistant General Counsel for Fenway Sports Group, dropped the ceremonial puck.

At Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on January 18, Speak With Purpose, Urban League Metropolitan Seattle and the Central District Community Preservation and Development Authority hosted tables on the concourse to connect fans with local leaders, programs and services. The national anthem and "Lift Every Voice and Sing" were performed by R&B recording artist Jayza Duhon, Speak With Purpose shared a youth spoken word performance during intermission, while Sheridan Blanford, the Seattle Storm's first-ever Chief Social Impact Officer dropped the ceremonial puck. The second intermission spotlighted the work of muralist and sneaker designer Takiyah "T-DUB" Ward, who was commissioned by the team to create a custom Torrent hockey stick as a gift to Black Girl Hockey Club.

On January 21 in Minnesota, the Frost partnered with community organizations Athletes Commited to Educating Students (ACES) and Mosaic Hockey Collection to emphasize Black youth empowerment, engagement and hockey inclusivity in its celebration programming. Afrocontigbo brought high-energy Afro-inspired rhythms and musical storytelling to a first period intermission performance, while DJ YS celebrated Black artists through their curated arena set.

In Vancouver, Black History celebrations take place all season through player-led and team-supported initiatives Nursey Night and Sophie's Sisters, led by Sarah Nurse and Sophie Jaques. These initiatives create intentional hockey access for underserved, Black and BIPOC girls and women to attend games, take part in post-game meet-and-greet experiences with players and engage in moments centered on visibility, mentorship and community throughout the Goldeneyes season.

About the PWHL Unity Games Series

The PWHL's Black History Celebration games and initiatives are part of the league's overarching Unity Games series, which honors diverse cultures and communities and promotes a welcoming and inclusive PWHL experience for all. In addition to Black History Celebrations, Season Three Unity Game Celebrations include Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander; Asian Heritage; Hispanic Heritage; Indigenous Peoples and First Nations; Lunar New Year; South Asian Heritage; and Pride.







