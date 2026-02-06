Sirens Rookie Kristýna Kaltounková Scores First Olympic Goal at Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Published on February 6, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







NEW YORK - New York Sirens forward and 2025 PWHL First Overall Pick Kristýna Kaltounková scored her first-ever Olympic Winter Games goal on Friday, finding the back of the net in Czechia's shootout loss against Switzerland in Preliminary Round Group A - action.

Kaltounková opened the scoring for Czechia, striking quickly in just her second game of her first Olympic Winter Games. The 23yearold forward has been a standout this season with the New York Sirens, leading all PWHL players with 11 goals through 16 games.

After a rapid backandforth scoring stretch, Sirens defender Nicole Vallario and Team Switzerland emerged victorious, defeating Czechia 4-3 in a shootout. Vallario, who is competing in her second Olympic Winter Games, logged 22:38 of ice time in the win.

Up next, Vallario and Team Switzerland will face Team Canada on Saturday at 3:10 p.m. ET, while Kaltounková and Team Czechia next compete on Sunday at 3:10 p.m. ET in a tilt against Finland.







