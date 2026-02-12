Toronto Sceptres Complete Prelimary Play at Olympic Winter Games

TORONTO - The preliminary round of competition for the Women's Hockey Tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 is complete, and all Sceptres players will move on to the Quarterfinals with their respective national teams. The Toronto Sceptres are pleased to share the following updates on the contributions and game results of the nine players participating at Milano Cortina 2026.

Canada

Playing Czechia, Canada recorded their second win of the tournament, a 5-1 final. Renata Fast assisted Kristin O'Neill's opening goal after taking the puck from end to end after emerging from the penalty box. Daryl Watts also added a helper to Sarah Fillier's game-winning goal, followed by Emma Maltais and Ella Shelton contributing to Laura Stacey's 3-0 goal. Fast led all Canadians with four shots of the team's 34 total.

Canada was shut out in their third game as the United States ran away with a 5-0 win. Blayre Turnbull and Watts each posted two shots, with Fast and Natalie Spooner adding one each to Canada's 20 shots total.

In their final game of the preliminary round, Watts scored Canada's second goal of the game in their eventual 5-0 shutout over Finland. The goal would cement Watts in a tied for second in team scoring through the preliminary round. Shelton recorded the primary assist on O'Neill's goal, and Turnbull the primary on Emily Clark's first goal. Fast tied for the team and game lead in shots with three of Canada's 23 shots, Turnbull and Shelton contributed two each, with Maltais, Watts and Spooner adding a shot a piece.

Preliminary Round Results:

Feb. 7 vs. Switzerland, 4-0 win

Feb. 9 vs. Czechia, 5-1 win

Feb. 10 vs. United States, 5-0 loss

Feb. 12 vs. Finland, 5-0 win

Preliminary Scoring:

Renata Fast 4 GP, 0-2-2 PTS, 2 PIM

Emma Maltais 4 GP, 0-1-1 PTS, 0 PIM

Natalie Spooner 4 GP, 1-0-1 PTS, 0 PIM

Ella Shelton 4 GP, 0-2-2 PTS, 0 PIM

Blayre Turnbull 4 GP, 0-1-1 PTS, 4 PIM

Daryl Watts 4 GP, 2-2-4 PTS, 2 PIM

Quarterfinal:

Feb. 14 vs. Germany, 10:40 a.m. ET

Sceptres players: Renata Fast (alternate captain, third Olympics), Emma Maltais (second Olympics), Ella Shelton (second Olympics), Natalie Spooner (fourth Olympics), Blayre Turnbull (alternate captain, third Olympics), Daryl Watts (first Olympics)

Sceptres staff: Gina Kingsbury (General Manager), Troy Ryan (Head Coach), Brad Kirkwood (Goaltending Coach), Stef Thomson (Assistant Coach, Video), Alana Goulden (Equipment Manager), Daniel Tkaczuk (Performance Coach Consultant)

Sweden

Taking on France in their third game of the preliminary round, Sara Hjalmarsson, who was celebrating her 28th birthday, scored Sweden's second goal of the game, and recorded an assist on Tre Kronor's final marker in the 4-0 win. She added four shots on net for Sweden's total of 49. With this win and the results the next day, Hjalmarsson and Kjellbin helped secured Sweden's place in the Quarterfinals.

Rounding out the preliminary round, Sweden recorded another 4-0 win, this time over Japan. Hjalmarsson assisted on the game-winning goal from Hanna Thuvik, ending preliminary play second on the team in scoring. Kjellbin and Hjalmarsson both contributed two shots on net of Sweden's total of 31.

Preliminary Round Results:

Feb. 5 vs. Germany, 4-2 win

Feb. 7 vs. Italy, 6-1 win

Feb. 8 vs. France, 4-0 win

Feb. 10 vs. Japan, 4-0 win

Preliminary Scoring:

Sara Hjalmarsson 4 GP, 2-3-5 PTS, 2 PIM

Anna Kjellbin 4 GP, 0-1-1 PTS, 4 PIM

Quarterfinal:

Feb. 13 vs. Czechia, 10:40 a.m. ET

Sceptres players: Sara Hjalmarsson (third Olympics), Anna Kjellbin (captain, second Olympics)

Italy

In their third game of the tournament, Kristin Della Rovere scored the game-winning goal in Italy's 3-2 win over Japan. With these points from their second regulation win in preliminary round, the Sceptres Reserve Roster forward helped secure her team's spot in the Quarterfinals. She recorded three shots.

Della Rovere won a faceoff early into the second period against Germany with the puck going back to the point for a shot where it was tipped by Justine Reyes to take a 1-0 lead. Germany tied the game, and went on to win with a goal in the final two minutes of play. Della Rovere finished as Italy's top scorer in the preliminary round.

Preliminary Round Results:

Feb. 5 vs. France, 4-1 win

Feb. 7 vs. Sweden, 6-1 loss

Feb. 9 vs. Japan, 3-2 win

Feb. 10 vs. Germany, 2-1 loss

Preliminary Scoring:

Kristin Della Rovere 4 GP, 2-2-4 PTS, 2 PIM

Quarterfinal:

Feb. 13 vs. United States, 3:10 p.m. ET

Sceptres player: Kristin Della Rovere (first Olympics)

Please check your local listings for how you can watch these games. The Sceptres will provide updates on how the nine players are faring throughout the Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Medal Games.







