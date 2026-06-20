Toronto Sceptres Sign Jamie Lee Rattray to Two-Year Contract

Published on June 20, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Toronto Sceptres News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Sceptres have signed forward Jamie Lee Rattray to a two-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement through the 2027-28 season. The signing comes as part of the PWHL's Open Signing Period which commenced on Friday afternoon.

Rattray completed her third season with the Boston Fleet as an alternate captain, appearing in all 30 regular-season games and all four of Boston's playoff matchups. The veteran leader earned a PWHL career-high 12 points (4G, 8A) during the regular season and secured her first playoff goal in Game 1 of the PWHL Walter Cup Playoffs. The 33-year-old from Kanata, ON, was selected by Boston in the third round (15th overall) in the inaugural PWHL Draft and appeared in all 84 games for the Fleet, compiling 33 points (11G, 22A).

Prior to the PWHL, Rattray played in the CWHL for five seasons with the Brampton/Markham Thunder. She notably scored the overtime winner in Game 1 of the 2018 semifinals against the Montréal Canadiennes, then hoisted the Clarkson Cup at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The performance led to the players voting Rattray their MVP with the Jayna Hefford Trophy. She was also a member of the PWHPA, playing for the Secret Cup winning Team Harvey's in the final season.

On the international stage, Rattray earned a gold medal at Beijing 2022 during her Olympic debut, and also represented Canada at seven World Championships, earning three gold medals (2021, 2022, 2024), three silver (2015, 2016, 2023) and one bronze (2019). The 2014 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award winner also helped the Golden Knights win Clarkson University's first National Championship in 2014.

The Sceptres now have 12 players under contract for upcoming season with Rattray joining fellow forwards Claire Dalton, Emma Gentry, Lauren Messier, Natalie Spooner and Emma Woods, defenders Renata Fast, Kali Flanagan, Allie Munroe and Ella Shelton, and goaltenders Raygan Kirk and Jessie McPherson.

The 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck saw the Sceptres select four forwards and two defenders including forward Kirsten Simms with the eighth overall pick.







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