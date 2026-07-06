Toronto Sceptres Re-Sign Jess Kondas, Sign Grace Campbell

Published on July 6, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Toronto Sceptres News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Sceptres have re-signed defender Jess Kondas and signed goaltender Grace Campbell to one-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreements for the 2026-27 season.

Kondas has been a member of the Sceptres for three seasons, beginning as a reserve and earning a spot on the active roster in 2025-26 where she appeared in 14 games. During the 2024-25 season, Kondas was activated for one game and scored her first career goal on her first shot in the PWHL, contributing to the Sceptres' 4-2 win over Boston on Dec. 27, 2024. From Calgary, AB, the 26-year-old attended Minnesota State University and led the team with 70 blocked shots and posted a collegiate career-high of 19 points in her fifth and final year. After graduating, Kondas spent a season overseas with SDE HF in the SDHL.

Campbell, from Kensington, MD, recently completed her fourth year at Boston College, serving as a captain during her senior year before declaring for the 2026 PWHL Draft. In 107 games with the Eagles, the 23-year-old posted a .927 save percentage and a 2.34 goals-against average, winning 52 games with 13 shutouts. In each of her four seasons, her save percentage was never under .923. Prior to joining the NCAA ranks, Campbell played a few games with the Potomac Patriots of the USPHL, becoming the first female goalie to win a game in league history.

The Sceptres now have 14 players under contract for the upcoming season with forwards Claire Dalton, Emma Gentry, Lauren Messier, Jamie Lee Rattray, Natalie Spooner and Emma Woods. Kondas joins defenders Renata Fast, Kali Flanagan, Allie Munroe and Ella Shelton, and Campbell joins goaltenders Raygan Kirk and Jessie McPherson. The team has also made qualifying offers to retain forwards Sara Hjalmarsson, Clara Van Wieren and Kiara Zanon, and defender Hanna Baskin. Sceptres captain Blayre Turnbull recently announced her pregnancy and will remain a leading presence for the team off the ice during the season and is determined to return to play, once ready to do so, following the birth of her child.

The 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck saw the Sceptres select four forwards and two defenders including forward Kirsten Simms with the eighth overall pick.

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